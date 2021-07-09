IG briefs Prime Minister Imran Khan on progress of investigation





Islamabad gang leader Usman Mirza behind bars. The IGP informs Prime Minister Imran Khan that he is personally overseeing the case. The court extended the accused’s pre-trial detention for four days. Declaration of the couple under the supervision of the SSP investigations.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Inspector General of Police Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Friday called Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the ongoing investigation into the case of a couple assaulted by a group gangsters.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed by the police chief on the progress made in the investigation into the sexual harassment and detention of the couple in the E-11 sector of Islamabad.

Prime Minister Khan had learned of the incident a day earlier and requested a detailed report from the IGP on it.

The IGP informed the Prime Minister that he was personally supervising the case to ensure the efficiency of the criminal proceedings after the arrest of the accused.

All scientific resources were used to gather evidence for the trial, the IG said.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on the public order situation in Islamabad.

Who uploaded the videos to social media?

Meanwhile, the defendants were brought before a court today where police have asked the court to extend their pre-trial detention.

During the hearing, the government lawyer told the court that they needed to investigate the high-profile case further.

When the judge asked if authorities had obtained the location of the accused, the lawyer said he asked for details.

The judge ordered the prosecution to ask the Federal Investigation Agency to identify who uploaded the videos to social media.

The court later granted four-day pre-trial detention of Usman Mirza and three others to the police.

Couple registration declaration

On Thursday, the man and woman who were tortured and harassed by the gangsters made a statement to the police under the supervision of the Senior Police Commissioner (Investigations).

According to a police official, the two got married.

“The four suspects involved in the case have been arrested,” police added.

Case filed after video sparked outrage on social media

The main defendant, Mirza, and his two accomplices Hafizur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen Awan, were arrested by police on Wednesday after a video of the assaulted couple sparked outrage on social media, with #ArrestUsmanMirza among the main trends on Twitter.

The fourth accused named in the FIR was later arrested.

Police said other videos were also found on the cell phones of the arrested men. They were produced in court and pre-trial detention was obtained.

A case against the men was registered at Golra Police Station under Articles 341 (punishment for undue duress), 354A (assault or use of criminal force against a woman and the stripping of her clothes), 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult a woman’s modesty) of the Pakistani Penal Code, Dawn reported.

In the disturbing video, Mirza can be seen fighting and harassing the young couple fiercely in a room full of other men. Older videos showing the accused’s weapons also appeared later.

Mirza threatened the young man and the young woman when some people tried to stop him. He is a merchant of goods.

