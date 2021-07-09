There are clear signs of fourth wave of Covid starting in Pakistan, Minister Asad Umar says





Vendors without masks at a fruit and vegetable market in Lahore, June 10, 2021 | Photo: Betsy Joles | Bloomberg

Islamabad: There are “clear warning signs” of a fourth wave of COVID-19 starting in Pakistan due to lack of adherence to standard operating procedures and the spread of the Delta variant, the planning minister said on Friday Asad Umar.

Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to fight COVID-19, said reports on the ground showed complete disregard for standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a warned the government would be forced to shut down wedding halls, indoor restaurants and gyms if they ignored the rules.

“Two weeks ago, I tweeted that our artificial intelligence models showed the possible emergence of a fourth wave. Now there are clear early signs of the start of a fourth wave, ”he said in a tweet.

He cited low public compliance with SOPs and the spread of COVID-19 variants, including the Delta variant, first identified in India, as the reasons for the fourth wave in Pakistan.

The NCOC, the nerve center of the coronavirus response in Pakistan, has previously confirmed the presence of different variants of the coronavirus in Pakistan, including the Delta variant, the Beta variant which was first detected in South Africa and the variant Alpha which was discovered in the UK.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has recorded 1,737 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest since 1,923 cases recorded on June 4.

Pakistan recorded 663 cases on June 21, marking the end of the third wave that hit the country in March and peaked on April 17 with 6,127 new cases.

Pakistan battled two waves of the pandemic last year.

Umar’s tweet came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a video message, issued a similar warning about the looming threat of a new wave and urged people to follow the guidelines.

Meanwhile, the national tally of confirmed cases has reached 969,476 while the death toll has reached 22,520, according to the Department of National Health Services.

Also read: Malaysia hoists white flag on the way to state failure

