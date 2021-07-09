Narendra Modi’s government downsized ED, CBI: Congress





Narendra Modi’s government and the BJP have reduced the importance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole said on Friday. He also denounced the Center, saying that although it has recently created a separate Ministry of Cooperation, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, who has received his additional charge, does not know anything about the movement of cooperation. Addressing a press conference here, Patole said: “ED and CBI are the most important investigative agencies in the country, but the Modi government and the BJP have made them irrelevant. Nobody cares now. . Their importance has been reduced by the central government. “He said TMC chief Mukul Roy, who was also under the ED’s scanner, was labeled clean after joining the BJP, while those who belonged to other parties were described as corrupt. Roy, who joined the BJP a few years ago, recently returned to Congress from Trinamool. Patole also targeted the Center on various issues, including rising fuel prices and unemployment. “We (Congress) have launched a statewide agitation against the rising prices and the destructive program of the Modi government. The unrest will continue until July 17,” he said. Speaking on the impending election of Maharashtra’s Speaker of the Assembly, he said: “Holding the monsoon session was important, but given the pandemic situation, it was also important to keep it short. Therefore, it was not possible to conduct the election in a short period of time. “He said, however, that the election for the post of president would be held shortly at an extraordinary session of the legislature. “The government of Maharashtra has decided to present three bills to the assembly related to agriculture, cooperation and food and civilian supply. We are also seeking input from stakeholders such as farmers. that we will have obtained these contributions, we will have to have an extraordinary session and we will be able to organize the election of the president at that time “, he added. The monsoon session of the state legislature took place two days earlier this week. Before the enlargement and reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, the Modi government created a separate ministry for cooperation. Speaking of this, Patole said, “The central government is ready to sell the country now. They announced the privatization of most public sector units. I cannot comment on what the Ministry of Cooperation will do. But the person who is at its head (Amit Shah) does not know anything about the cooperative movement. It may be an attempt to destroy the co-op sector or they may have some other purpose. Only time will tell what they have in mind ”.

