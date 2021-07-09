Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on the 54th anniversary of his death





“Madr-e-Millat” Fatima Jinnah (right) can be seen walking alongside Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (left). Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, the younger sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Friday on the occasion of her 54th death anniversary.

“Remembering Madr-e Millat Fatima Jinnah: a woman of strength and iron will, she was a source of strength for her brother Quaid-e-Azam, until he breathed his last.” , wrote the Prime Minister.

“She fought valiantly for Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan even when she was old and at a time when the dictatorship had taken over,” he added.

The nation also celebrated the 54th anniversary of the death of “Madr-e-Millat” Fatima Jinnah with a rich tribute to her.

Fatima had rendered unforgettable political and humanitarian services to the country, and for the works, she is nicknamed the “Madar-e-Millat” or “Mother of the Nation”.

The mother of the nation died on July 9, 1967 in Karachi shortly after campaigning in the East Wing, now known as Bangladesh, and the West Wing of Pakistan.

Fatima was born on July 30, 1893 and had seven siblings. Mohammad Ali Jinnah was the eldest of the family.

Today, 54 years after her tragic death, the Iron Lady is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and her dedicated struggle with the Pakistani movement.

Quaid-e-Azam was deeply affected after his wife’s death in 1929, so his sister, Fatima, worked alongside him Jinnah and brought the women of the subcontinent together on a unique platform that made the struggle. for the realization of a separate state. Muslims more easily.

She was very close to the Quaid, who became her guardian on their father’s death in 1901. She had played an important role in the Pakistani movement, supporting the two-nation theory and strongly opposing the British Raj.

After Pakistan’s independence, she co-founded the Pakistani Women’s Association which played a key role in settling migrant women in the newly formed country.

She returned to the forefront of politics to contest the 1964 elections at the age of 71 against former President General (retd) Ayub Khan but was sadly defeated.

Fatima died in Karachi at the age of 71 and the cause of her death was declared to be heart failure. The Mother of the Nation was buried next to her brother at Mazar-e-Quaid.

The Madr-e-Millat is still popular and is considered one of the greatest female figures in Pakistani history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/359240-pakistan-remembers-fatima-jinnah-on-her-54th-death-anniversary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos