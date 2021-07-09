Face masks for and against experts amid fears Boris would make a huge mistake

Boris Johnson has told the public he will no longer be legally required to wear masks from July 19, despite an increase in the number of new cases and his own chief medical officer saying hell continues to wear one.

So is the Prime Minister making a huge mistake, a mistake that could lead to another deadly wave and see us spoil all of our hard work?

Here, four experts give their opinion.

YES – Bobby Morton, National Head of Passenger Transport, Unite Union

I helped get the government to make it illegal to enter a bus or public transport without a face mask.

And now they’ve lifted this illegality and left it to the people.

Transport workers are desperately worried. At the start of the pandemic, we lost over 60 drivers to Covid, it was absolutely appalling.

Today I had a meeting with members of my national passenger committee and one of the bus drivers said bluntly: please help us.

My biggest worry now was removing social distancing and masks, is that buses and trains will once again become breeding grounds for the virus.

I urge everyone to continue to use face coverings to access public transportation. Passengers get on and off, but the bus driver will sit for 10 hours breathing other people’s air.

I was not surprised by the Prime Minister’s announcement, because the first words from the mouths of the new Health Secretaries did not concern health but the economy.

Johnson gave people money, some ministers who have been on the back for a while.

But if we make money out of it, there is no doubt that there will be blood on it.

The PM even said we need to come to terms with more deaths, but won’t tell us if he’s comfortable with a plan that means 100,000 new cases every day.

NO – Robert Dingwall, Professor of Sociology at Nottingham Trent University and Government Advisor

Wearing a mask does not protect the wearer. This could reduce the risk for others of developing what is now a mild illness. Is it proportionate? Would we have done it in 2019?

Some people are at additional risk because of conditions or treatments that affect their immune system. But they would always have been advised to avoid exposure to any infection.









Many people with previous medical conditions, disabilities or trauma have undergone compulsory masks in the past 12 months.

My choice to throw away my mask respects all those who have been hurt or disadvantaged.

Others may choose differently. Neither of us should force this choice on the other by lobbying transport operators, retailers or hotel companies for or against.

YES – Prof Azeem Majeed, Professor of Public Health at Imperial College London

The government chief medical officer said he would continue to wear a face mask if necessary. We should follow his example.

Face masks are a simple method to reduce the risk of infection, but only if they are worn by a large number of people.

This is very important in environments where we are in contact with older and more vulnerable people, such as in supermarkets and on public transport.









Wearing a mask has no major side effects and does not change a person’s oxygen or carbon dioxide levels.

Much of the benefit goes to other people, but it can also benefit the wearer, especially if a high specification mask is worn that filters out more droplets when the wearer breathes air.

The widespread wearing of face masks has been an important part of the pandemic strategies of countries that have been more successful in containing the spread of Covid-19.

Vaccines are essential and can protect us against the development of more serious disease.

But we must maintain the use of other control measures, such as the use of face masks, until we have passed the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NO – Annabel Denham, Communications Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs Think Tank

There is now a widely held belief in Britain that we either wear masks and protect the vulnerable and unvaccinated, or we don’t and we allow them to perish.

It is an illusion. Ultimately, while any action to mitigate the spread was welcome at the height of the pandemic, the masks have likely done very little.







By wearing them, we may have socialized more or taken a lax approach to social distancing, which in turn would have increased the risk of the disease spreading.

While at the start of the pandemic, masks made it easier to reopen society and thaw the economy, they now risk damaging sectors undermined by Covid restrictions.

For every customer fearing to walk into a store without a mask, there are those who refuse to do anything that requires them.

Rather than imposing universal rules on stores, cafes or lounges that could squeeze their already narrow margins, we should allow business owners to design their own policies.

And we must always remember that we cannot live a life without risk.

In the past week, 142 people have unfortunately succumbed to the coronavirus.

But at some point, we must have full restitution of our freedoms. Why not now?