Politics
Face masks for and against experts amid fears Boris would make a huge mistake
Boris Johnson has told the public he will no longer be legally required to wear masks from July 19, despite an increase in the number of new cases and his own chief medical officer saying hell continues to wear one.
So is the Prime Minister making a huge mistake, a mistake that could lead to another deadly wave and see us spoil all of our hard work?
Here, four experts give their opinion.
YES – Bobby Morton, National Head of Passenger Transport, Unite Union
I helped get the government to make it illegal to enter a bus or public transport without a face mask.
And now they’ve lifted this illegality and left it to the people.
Will you still wear a face mask or will you give up yours on July 19? Tell us your point of view in the comments below
Transport workers are desperately worried. At the start of the pandemic, we lost over 60 drivers to Covid, it was absolutely appalling.
Today I had a meeting with members of my national passenger committee and one of the bus drivers said bluntly: please help us.
My biggest worry now was removing social distancing and masks, is that buses and trains will once again become breeding grounds for the virus.
Which side of the debate are you on? Share your thoughts in the comments section
I urge everyone to continue to use face coverings to access public transportation. Passengers get on and off, but the bus driver will sit for 10 hours breathing other people’s air.
I was not surprised by the Prime Minister’s announcement, because the first words from the mouths of the new Health Secretaries did not concern health but the economy.
Johnson gave people money, some ministers who have been on the back for a while.
Follow all the latest Covid-19 news by subscribing to one of the Mirror newsletters
But if we make money out of it, there is no doubt that there will be blood on it.
The PM even said we need to come to terms with more deaths, but won’t tell us if he’s comfortable with a plan that means 100,000 new cases every day.
NO – Robert Dingwall, Professor of Sociology at Nottingham Trent University and Government Advisor
Wearing a mask does not protect the wearer. This could reduce the risk for others of developing what is now a mild illness. Is it proportionate? Would we have done it in 2019?
Some people are at additional risk because of conditions or treatments that affect their immune system. But they would always have been advised to avoid exposure to any infection.
Many people with previous medical conditions, disabilities or trauma have undergone compulsory masks in the past 12 months.
My choice to throw away my mask respects all those who have been hurt or disadvantaged.
Others may choose differently. Neither of us should force this choice on the other by lobbying transport operators, retailers or hotel companies for or against.
YES – Prof Azeem Majeed, Professor of Public Health at Imperial College London
The government chief medical officer said he would continue to wear a face mask if necessary. We should follow his example.
Face masks are a simple method to reduce the risk of infection, but only if they are worn by a large number of people.
This is very important in environments where we are in contact with older and more vulnerable people, such as in supermarkets and on public transport.
Wearing a mask has no major side effects and does not change a person’s oxygen or carbon dioxide levels.
Much of the benefit goes to other people, but it can also benefit the wearer, especially if a high specification mask is worn that filters out more droplets when the wearer breathes air.
The widespread wearing of face masks has been an important part of the pandemic strategies of countries that have been more successful in containing the spread of Covid-19.
Vaccines are essential and can protect us against the development of more serious disease.
But we must maintain the use of other control measures, such as the use of face masks, until we have passed the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
NO – Annabel Denham, Communications Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs Think Tank
There is now a widely held belief in Britain that we either wear masks and protect the vulnerable and unvaccinated, or we don’t and we allow them to perish.
It is an illusion. Ultimately, while any action to mitigate the spread was welcome at the height of the pandemic, the masks have likely done very little.
By wearing them, we may have socialized more or taken a lax approach to social distancing, which in turn would have increased the risk of the disease spreading.
While at the start of the pandemic, masks made it easier to reopen society and thaw the economy, they now risk damaging sectors undermined by Covid restrictions.
For every customer fearing to walk into a store without a mask, there are those who refuse to do anything that requires them.
Rather than imposing universal rules on stores, cafes or lounges that could squeeze their already narrow margins, we should allow business owners to design their own policies.
And we must always remember that we cannot live a life without risk.
In the past week, 142 people have unfortunately succumbed to the coronavirus.
But at some point, we must have full restitution of our freedoms. Why not now?
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/face-masks-against-experts-amid-24483593
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]