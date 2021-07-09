Governor rejects plan to appoint Murtaza Wahab as administrator of Karachi





KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday rejected the Sindh government’s plan to appoint PPP leader Murtaza Wahab as administrator of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

“No consultation was made on the appointment of Murtaza Wahab as administrator of Karachi,” said the governor adding that this could not happen because he belongs to a political party.

It was previously agreed at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar and military leaders at the Governor’s House that the administrator of Karachi would be impartial and apolitical. , said Imran Ismail. talk to the media in Karachi.

The appointment of Murtaza Wahab as administrator, said Imran Ismail, was contrary to the promise made by the provincial government.

He said the promise made with Karachi stakeholders should be honored. “This is no one’s aunt’s house where decisions could be imposed,” the governor said.

Imran Ismail further shared that the cleansing of nullahs in Karachi was only carried out with funds provided by the Center.

He lamented that the Karachi package could not be completed on time and blamed the obstacles created in this regard by the provincial government.

It is relevant to mention here that a report released on Thursday said that the Sindh government has decided to appoint the Sindh chief minister’s advisor for law and environment, Murtaza Wahab, as the new administrator of Karachi.

According to sources, PPP leader and government spokesperson of Sindh Wahab would be appointed as Karachi’s new administrator on directives from PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto. Notification of his appointment would be released next week, sources said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/murtaza-wahab-karachi-administrator-imran-ismail/

