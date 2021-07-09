Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control





















The growing demand for commercial vehicles is a relief. Monthly sales data for June continued to be on an upward trajectory. However, the plight of the truck drivers tells a different story.

Is Commercial Vehicle Turnover In June Real Or Just An Optical Illusion?


New trends

End of US military mission in Afghanistan on August 31: President Joe Biden



Last namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi423.75-0.70-0.16
Indiabulls Hsg269.457.802.98
ntpc117.800.350.3
Nhpc26.10-0.05-0.19

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting