Chinese lead vaccine scientist Sinovac in Indonesia dies from suspected coronavirus, World News





Amid an increase in coronavirus cases in Indonesia, reports indicate the senior scientist behind Sinovac from China Novilia vaccine trial Sjafri Bachtiar died of suspected coronavirus. Chinese Sinovac vaccine is widely used in Indonesia while struggling with the virus. President Joko Widodo said Thursday that “emergency” restrictions on coronaviruses would be imposed due to the alarming rise in infections in the country. Watch: Local reports said Bachtiar, who was in her early fifties, died in a hospital in West Java while undergoing treatment for the virus. State Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir confirmed Bachtiar’s death, saying it was a “huge loss” to BioFarma which manufactures the vaccine in Indonesia. “She was a senior scientist and responsible for dozens of clinical trials performed by BioFarma, including Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials in cooperation with Sinovac, ”said Erick Thohir, adding:“ It has been produced and injected into tens of millions of people in Indonesia as part of our efforts to free ourselves from this Covid-19 pandemic. “ According to Indonesian Association of Hospitals (IHA)95 percent of health workers were vaccinated primarily with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. However, according to independent data group Lapor COVID-19, at least 31 health workers vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine died last month, including 50 who have already died this month. Reports say that the capital Jakarta including hospitals in West and Central Java have seen an increase in hospitalizations in recent weeks with the Delta variant being the dominant strain in the country. Hospitals across the country are reportedly running out of beds and temporary tents set up in many areas to treat coronavirus patients. The wave of viruses has sparked a huge demand for oxygen several people are said to have bought it to treat their loved ones at home. According to the IHA, the demand for hospitalizations has increased three to five times with an increase in coronavirus cases. Indonesia reported 504 deaths in the past 24 hours on Thursday, with the number of cases reaching nearly 25,000 as President Joko Widodo imposed new restrictions that are expected to continue until July 20. (With contributions from the Agencies)

