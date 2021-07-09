Snchez loving media calls it ‘a meeting with Biden’: 29 seconds in a hallway

The publicized encounter between Pedro Sanchez Yes Joe biden it was reduced to a very brief conversation in a hallway enjoying the celebration of the NATO summit in Brussels. The first meeting between the Spanish president and the American – which was disclosed last week by Moncloa to related media and broadcast with great fanfare – took place at the entrance of the plenary where the meeting of heads of State and government. Snchez took the tour to search for his long-awaited photo with Biden. In the pictures you can see how Spanish carries the weight of the conversation –which lasted about 29 seconds– while Biden barely looks at him. After her, the two separated to return to their seats, without saying goodbye.

From La Moncloa, it was explained that Snchez and Biden maintained a short conversation after the family photo.

They both wanted to greet each other, get to know each other personally and make a first contact. This is how their respective teams agreed to it, ”state government sources. They add that among other things, it had been agreed that his salvation was caught by the cameras as proof of the excellent relationship that exists between the two countries.

Despite the echo given to the meeting over the past week, this morning, as OKDIARIO advanced, in Moncloa, they have already admitted that the time has not yet been fixed. They assured that the supposed meeting would take place on the sidelines of the summit, which already suggested that it would be an informal meeting, far from the high-level meeting that sold out a few days ago.

In fact, neither Biden’s nor Pedro Snchez’s agenda left any trace of the meeting. On the contrary, the meetings of the American with the Estonian presidents, Kaja Kallas, were announced; Latvia, Egil Levits and Lithuania, Gitana Nausedas, as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On the President’s agenda, it was stated that after these meetings there would be a salute to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and a family photo with the 29 other heads of state or government. allied government to then attend the summit meeting. Pedro Snchez’s name didn’t appear anywhere.





For his part, Snchez’s agenda made no mention of any meeting and was limited to the simple succession of foreseeable events, such as the arrival at NATO headquarters, the welcome and the aforementioned meeting, in addition to the media appearance.

From La Moncloa, Snchez’s arrival in Brussels served to send a message to journalists in which it was reported that, “throughout this intense day of work”, the Prime Minister would have the opportunity “to exchange and to speak on the sidelines “. of the summit itself with other leaders, such as the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, Canada, the President of Turkey and the President of the United States. With the latter, Moncloa assured, Snchez would have a “brief meeting, as has already been reported.”

Organized by Redondo

The alleged meeting – allegedly organized by Snchez’s chief of staff, Ivan Redondo– La Moncloa had an obvious strategic interest, since it would be the first contact between the two leaders.

Since arriving at the White House on January 20, Biden has not phoned Snchez, as he has with dozens of international leaders. The government tried to play down this circumstance with successive apologies, assuring, for example, that relations between the two countries were “fluid”, that Biden was “focused on his domestic agenda” and that contact with other presidents was limited. to the “essentials”.

Embarrassment with Trump

What was seen on Monday inevitably recalls the first meeting between Snchez and Donald Trump after the arrival of the Socialist in La Moncloa through the motion of censure.

Then – July 2018 – Snchez also took advantage of the NATO leaders’ summit to search for the photo. The Spanish president chased his American counterpart in search of a conversation, but all he got was a photo while Trump chatted with Erdogan and ignored him.

A year later, footage of how Trump ordered Snchez to sit at the start of the G-20 summit in Tokyo, Japan, has received widespread comment.

The two leaders had a very brief conversation which Trump immediately settled by gesturing for Snchez to sit down. Moncloa assured that the American had confined himself to indicating to Snchez: “You have a good place.”

In 2009, then Foreign Minister Leire Pajn announced an alleged meeting between Jos Luis Rodrguez Zapatero and Barack Obama at the NATO summit, which also ended in embarrassment. The meeting was nothing more than a few minutes’ salute and the corresponding photo.

The photo is now produced amid the diplomatic crisis with Morocco over the Western Sahara issue, and after the United States used the Gaza conflict as a pretext to support the neighboring country in the crisis with Spain.

These days, the State Department has insisted that the United States “is a partner” of both Spain and Morocco, thus avoiding commenting on the crisis between the two, and has assured that “there is nothing to add” concerning the recognition of the Sahara.

Likewise, it should be remembered that the report on the situation of human rights in the world, prepared each year by the US State Department, criticized the attacks on the press by the Spanish government.

Thus, he warned against the “multiple” verbal attacks by the Spanish government against “certain media and certain journalists”. He also warned against “repeated attacks on the media by the Vox party”.

Among the attacks he detailed was that of March 1, 2020, when Snchez accused the “conservative” media of “shaking up society” every time “the conservatives lose an election,” and the former second Vice-President of the Government Pablo Iglesia claimed that the press critical of the government had “offended the dignity of journalism”.