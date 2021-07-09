PM Modi reviews progress in increasing oxygen availability | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on officials to ensure adequate staffing in hospitals across the country as he chairs a meeting to review progress in increasing and making oxygen available across the country, he said. his office said in a statement. The statement added that Modi called on officials to ensure adequate training of hospital staff on the operation and maintenance of oxygen plants and that each district has qualified staff.

The meeting was held amid fears of a possible third wave of Covid-19. The country faced a severe second wave of the pandemic from February that overwhelmed India’s medical infrastructure, triggering a shortage of oxygen, medicine and hospital beds.

The statement from the prime minister’s office said officials informed Modi that around 8,000 people are expected to be trained across the country. Modi was made aware of the use of the sanctioned money under the PM Cares Fund for oxygen plants. He was told that 1,500 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants would be installed across India to support more than 400,000 oxygen beds.

Officials briefed the prime minister on the progress of installing PSA oxygen plants across the country. More than 1,500 PSA oxygen plants are being built across the country, which includes the contribution of PM CARES as well as various ministries and supply units, the statement said. He quoted Modi as saying that these factories should be made operational at the earliest. Modi called on officials to work closely with state governments to ensure this. He called for using cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) technology to track the performance and operation of these oxygen factories at local and national levels.

The IoT is a system of internet-connected devices integrated with sensors that can collect and transfer data over a wireless network for computation and research. A pilot (is) using IoT to monitor the performance of oxygen plants, the statement said, citing officials at Modi.

In April, money was sanctioned for the installation of 551 PSA factories under the PM CARES Fund. Earlier, 201.58 crore has been allocated to install 162 of these factories.

Senior Secretary PK Mishra and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba were among the senior officials who attended the meeting with Modi.