why is Indonesia stumbling to reach the goal?

On the eve of Indonesia’s sixth month of COVID-19 vaccination, government appears to be struggling to meet target of completing vaccination in 70 percent of the population by the end of this year and the slowest March next year.

Although the program is already halfway through the maximum period of 15 months, the injection of a new vaccine reached 14% of 363 million doses target. On the supply side, up to June, Indonesia had received about 70 million doses of vaccine.

This deadline is in fact very ambitious, given the limited number and the unequal distribution of health resources in the country.

Another challenge that is no less strange is disruption of the global vaccine supply chain. It is difficult to ensure the security of vaccine supply in the middle the increasingly intense rush for the COVID-19 vaccine Between the countries.

To achieve the injection target, the government must find additional sources of vaccine supply, even if necessary outside four manufacturers that have been ordered so that the vaccination can proceed as planned.

Vaccination in Indonesia catches up to speed of spread new variant of the corona virus which is more and more worrying lately.

Continue the immunity of the target population kekebalan

Faced with the second wave of the pandemic emergency, President Joko Widodo has doubled the daily vaccination target (2 million per day) from next August complete national vaccination by the end of 2021.

However, reaching 1 million doses per day so far is still difficult for Indonesia. Indeed, this figure has been entered several times in end of June 2021, but usually followed by a decrease in vaccination rates in the following days.

The highest point in the average number of vaccinations in a 7-day cycle was only 920,000 doses in beginning of July 2021.

During a working meeting with the Health Committee of the House of Representatives on July 5, The Minister of Health estimates if the vaccine supply is stable, the immunity of the vaccinated population could be achieved by November of this year.

This estimate is calculated from the total availability of vaccines which will pass 260 million doses (70% x363 million) in October which will then be used the following month. However, there is a slight variance in this estimate.

The oddity lies in the lowering of the immune threshold of the population. Population immunity is believed to be achieved if 70% of the entire population has been vaccinated or cured of COVID-19. Thus, out of 270 million people, 189 million must be immunized.

Because those who recover from being infected are new about 2 million people, then there are 187 million people who need to be vaccinated. This means that the number of vaccines needed should be 374 million doses.

The current target is therefore actually 11 million doses less than the population’s immune threshold, especially if this number drops again. The figure of 363 million doses is a non-negotiable minimum and should even be increased.

Secure supplies to maintain immunization rates

Constant vaccination rates require a constant supply of vaccines.

To maintain the vaccination rate at 2 million doses per day, 6062 million doses per month must be prepared. This is if the injection is made every day without interruption.

The table below shows that this amount was only reached in October. This means that if there is no additional supply, 2 million doses per day can only be reached in November. The amount of vaccine prepared in July for the August injection is only sufficient for 1 million doses per day.

The 363 million dose target is actually still not included 58 million doses for childhood immunization which has just been opened.

Although the supply of childhood vaccines can be managed separately from existing orders, the facilities and health staff that implement it will most likely remain the same.

Adding this new target for vaccination is a good thing because even children need to be protected from COVID-19. The widening of the vaccination target also fills the missing immunodeficiency of the population. The problem is that adding this goal will complicate efforts to accelerate this national campaign that has been previously set.

Need many sources of vaccines

One thing to note is that all of the above estimates are based on the assumption that the import of vaccines is going smoothly as expected.

The problem is, in the midst of limited production, Fight for COVID-19 vaccine tightens because each country is fighting for the interests of its own people.

One way to reduce the risk of supply disruption is for the government to find new sources of vaccines other than four manufacturers that was ordered. However, this will have to go through a process of fiscal adjustment which will take some time.

Alternative supply without increasing the budget has in fact been attempted through Mutual Cooperation Vaccination (VGR) which involves private companies. But implementation is still blocked and not transparently monitored. After running for almost two months, this program was only able to reach less than 2.5% of the target 20 millions nobody.

The high price of vaccines seems to be one of the biggest bottlenecks in this private immunization program. One solution to this problem is that the government can increase the number of vaccines allowed in mutual cooperation vaccines with variable price ranges.

Efforts to diversify sources of supply may still be affected by the one-door policy.

Currently, all public and private vaccine stocks are to be imported, produced and distributed by the state enterprise (BUMN) Bio Farma. The speed of the vaccination program is very dependent on the speed of this BUMN.

Opening new supply lines will certainly increase Bio Farma’s workload and increase the risk of disruption to the existing supply chain.

The government should consider adding vaccine inputs to reduce the risk of bottlenecks in vaccine supply. Ministry of Health and Ministry of Public Enterprises may consider divestment Pertamedika Indonesia Healthcare Corporation (IHC) which is a public hospital holding company. The vaccines purchased by IHC can then be used directly in the public hospital network.

In addition, the IHC could be invited to cooperate with private hospitals for the distribution of vaccines. Most hospitals in Indonesia belong by private. Their network is therefore an important asset for a national health program like this one.

Initiatives by private pharmaceutical companies should also be supported, for example Cooperation for the development of a vaccine against COVID-19 between Kalbe Farma and Genexine from South Korea.

Efforts to diversify the offer must be made to avoid disruptions which are very likely to recur. Indonesia is not the only country in the world in need of a COVID-19 vaccine and unfortunately has not been able to produce its own vaccine.

So, whatever the height of the goal, the speed of vaccination will ultimately depend on the availability of a constant supply of vaccine.