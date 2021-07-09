Prime Minister Imran will not compromise on Kashmir cause: Farrukh





ISLAMABAD: Rejecting undue opposition criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khans Kashmir Policy, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said the hearts of Kashmiris beat with Pakistan and that ‘they knew Imran Khan would never compromise on their cause.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically declared that there would be no discussion with India until it restored the status of Illegally Occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, he said. he said Friday at a press conference.

There was a lot of pressure on us, even our own local businessmen, who import raw materials from India, had a demand for resumption of bilateral trade but Prime Minister Imran Khan, while keeping in mind the sacrifices and the struggle of the Kashmiris, took the main decision that we would not have any discussion with India until the reestablishment of the status before August 5, he added.

Farrukh said the prime minister has proven himself to be a true Kashmir ambassador by highlighting the Kashmir issue vehemently in all international forums including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the General Assembly United Nations, in meetings with former United States President Donald Trump and others.

He left no platform in the world where he did not speak about the cause of Kashmir and its people, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the heinous face of his Indian counterpart across the world by raising awareness of its atrocities at the IIOJK and its heinous act of wresting the valley from its special status.

He said the Western media, which avoided covering India, had started to highlight human rights violations committed by occupying forces in the IIOJK.

International magazines wrote articles against Modi, he said, adding that it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who played a bigger role in familiarizing the world with his callous mindset and modus operandi against humanity.

He said Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir.

The minister said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will elect only the party whose leader has the courage to speak with the United States on an equal footing and respond to Modi in a way worthy, and one who would never compromise on the cause of Kashmir.

On the other hand, Farrukh Habib said that people like Maryam Safdar who did nothing for the Kashmir cause were leading the election campaign in the AJK for the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said that Maryam was the same person who once said that she did not have property at home and even in London, but later it was proved that she not only had arable land in the country but also real estate in UK.

He added that people in any region have always assessed the credibility of a politician before voting him to power.

Criticizing Maryam for claiming Kashmir as her other home, Farrukh Habib asked her how many times she had visited AJK in the past, adding that people used to visit them regularly.

He asked Maryam to refrain from lecturing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Kashmir politics as she was not even allowed to discuss it due to her family’s personal relationships with the Indian Prime Minister.

Recalling the time when Nawaz Sharif, as Prime Minister, preferred to attend Narendra Modis swearing-in ceremony and refused to meet with Hurriyat rulers from occupied Kashmir in India, he said the Indian Prime Minister had the used to attend private functions of the Sharif family.

He said it was Nawaz Sharif, who as Pakistani prime minister struck a deal on Kashmir, adding that it was now an open secret that he used to meet with prominent Indian figures from foreground without making the state institutions known.

Farrukh reminded Maryam that Narendra Modi had visited her home in the past after reviewing the progress of establishing a network in Afghanistan that was developed to destabilize Pakistan by carrying out terrorist attacks.

The minister said that the people of Kashmir will definitely vote for Imran Khan to get rid of his exploitation by the PML-N.

He blamed Maryam Safdar for criticizing the prime minister during the election campaign instead of talking about the martyrs of Kashmir.

There was another politician, who became president on the basis of Parchi, campaigning in the AJK for the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP), he said, asking Bilawal Zardari if he wanted to introduce the culture of corruption and TT (wire transfers) in the AJK. .

He said the people of Kashmir know these imitators who were only there to stage dramas and deceive the public, adding that the PML-N and PPP parties would face the worst defeat in the history of the AJK, as happened in the elections in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won a heavy mandate.

He said the federal government has allocated record funds to the GB in the 2021-2022 public sector development program, aimed at improving road infrastructure, boosting tourism and carrying out hydropower projects.

Farrukh hinted at a similar development program for AJK, which he said would mark a new era of development in the valley.

To a question, he said that the cautious policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan had started to bear fruit as economic growth was on an upward trajectory.

All economic indicators were positive as the country’s foreign exchange reserves, remittances and exports had registered significant growth.

To another question, he said that PTI was handing out tickets to AJK candidates on a purely meritorious basis.

