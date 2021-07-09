Wisma Haji hospital operational from July 10 to treatment of COVID-19





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has confirmed that Wisma Haji Hospital may soon be operational, as of Saturday July 10, 2021, to treat patients with COVID-19. “I see that everything is 99% ready, so that tomorrow morning Wisma Haji Hospital can become operational,” Jokowi said at Wisma Haji Hospital in Jakarta on Friday. The President made the statement after reviewing the readiness of Pondok Gede Hajj Dormitory which has been converted to Wisma Haji Hospital. “This afternoon, together with the Minister of Religious Affairs, I witnessed the completion of Wisma Haji, which will be converted to a Wisma Haji hospital for the treatment of COVID-19,” Jokowi noted. For this purpose, the Head of State also thanked the Minister of Health Budi Sadikin, the Minister of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, and all of his collaborators. “Those who worked hard in five days to prepare Wisma Haji to be converted into a hospital. I have already checked the hospital equipment, the air conditioning, then the elevator for the patients,” Jokowi said. Wisma Haji Hospital has prepared at least 900 beds and 50 intensive care beds to treat COVID-19 patients. Jokowi also called on the entire community to serve as volunteers to help fight COVID-19 and support the efforts of health workers, state officials (ASN), military (TNI) and police (Polri ). “I would like to invite students, young people and women to become volunteers in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. In addition to the Wisma Haji hospital, the government is preparing the Nagrak and Pasar Rumput apartments as places of self-isolation for COVID-19 patients that can accommodate at least seven thousand beds. On Wednesday, July 7, Jokowi also directly inspected the readiness of the three-tower Pasar Rumput apartments. Based on data from the COVID-19 task force, as of July 8, 2021, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia stood at 2,417,788, with the addition of 38,391 people over a 24-hour period , considered the record for the highest number of daily cases. number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia since March 2020. A total of 359,455 active cases were recorded. The number of recovered patients increased by 21,185, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,994,573. Meanwhile, those who succumbed to COVID-19 increased by 852 people, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease in Indonesia to 63,760.

Related News: Jakarta Increases Bed Capacity To 10,000 In Hospitals

Related News: Occupancy Rates in Central Java Hospitals Rise to Precarious Levels EDITED BY INE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/178750/wisma-haji-hospital-operational-from-july-10-for-covid-19-handling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos