Anti-terrorism protest against PKK destroys wall of fear (Erdogan)

A demonstration by Turkish families against the PKK terrorist “demolishes the wall of fear” and exposes the “treacherous face of terrorist groups”, the Turkish president said on Friday.

Speaking at the meeting of the enlarged consultation council of the Justice and Development (AK) parties in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated local families who have been protesting against the PKK since September 2019, encouraging their children lured or deceived into the service of the PKK to give up their weapons and surrender to the Turkish authorities.

“The mothers of Diyarbakir, with the flag they hoisted, both broke down the walls of fear and exposed the treacherous face of the separatist group and its political extensions,” said the Turkish president.

Erdogan went on to say that they continued to work day and night for the security of the country, giving no quarter or opportunity to the terrorist PKK.

As long as they don’t praise terrorism and violence, there is room in the AK Party for all kinds of ideas, all kinds of thoughts, and for anyone who puts the nation first and in the country, he added.

Protests outside the opposition People’s Democratic Party (HDP) office began with three mothers saying their children had been forcibly recruited by terrorists. The Turkish government claims the HDP has links to the PKK terrorist group, and prosecutors have filed a complaint with the country’s highest court to shut down the party.

During its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – was responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.