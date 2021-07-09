The reshuffle aims to secure the Modi brand

Commentators who fall back on the usual tropes to understand the changes to new cabinet Narendra Modi have predictably failed.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its supporters wanted the focus to be on new entrants, technocrats and professionals, women and the rainbow caste, media attention invariably remained. focused on outputs.

But if there is one message that emerges from the cabinet reshuffle, ironically, it is this. Ministers have never been less important in Indian politics. Since the rise of Narendra Modi in 2014, the country’s electoral choices, at least on the national scene, have been moving towards a presidential variation on a parliamentary democracy. Without a strong, compelling protagonist at the heart of the story, it’s nearly impossible to script an imaginative political drama any longer, whether in the United States or the Center.

This may seem counterintuitive in the face of such significant changes in the Council of Ministers. But think about it. The impeachment of 12 ministers serves the sole purpose of isolating Brand Modi from the perceived inefficiencies, failures and controversies of his government.

With these changes, the Prime Minister’s (PM) goal is to keep his own story intact and to suggest that as a man in the lead role he was disappointed with his supporting cast.

That Harsh Vardhan was shown the door in the wake of the Second Killing Wave is obvious. Yet everyone knows that the responsibility for the callousness and awkwardness of the government’s response, especially in the early stages, can hardly be placed on its doorstep alone. As Minister of Health, Harsh Vardhan was undoubtedly clumsy and incompetent, but had little power to make many critical decisions, whether it be on buying vaccines or canceling mass gatherings.

There hides a story.

Amid the mass graves of abandoned Covid bodies, the anger of BJP voters over the shortage of oxygen and intensive care unit beds and soaring fuel prices, these Cabinet changes appear to be the first ministers are trying to pick up the narrative at a time when the electoral consequences of the pandemic are still unclear.

It’s hard to believe that Ravi Shankar Prasad or Prakash Javadekar, respectively in charge of the Ministries of Information and Information Technology and Broadcasting, have taken on big tech companies such as Twitter or made controversial new guidelines in matter of digital content without a specific boost from the top.

Many theories have been put forward to understand their removal, including the need to keep Washington on India’s side. Perhaps the ministers showed less finesse and sophistication than was necessary and drew embarrassing global attention to their mandates. But in their outings, the brutal truth of realpolitik is once again exposed. Sympathy doesn’t make you any less dispensable.

With the next election in three years and Covid-19 dragging the BJP into uncharted waters, more than anything, the prime minister’s attention will be drawn to the results of state assemblies. Brand Modi needs a victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 to remain unchallenged. The number of ministers from the UP (15) and Gujarat, both expected for the legislative elections. only tells half the story.

The elaborate configuration of Cabinet casts reinforces the growing mandate of BJP politics. The carefully crafted representation seeks to ignore the Brahmin-Bania etiquette. By emphasizing not only the representation of Dalits, but also the middle castes, the party understands that the vote of the other backward classes (OBC) is the layer on which Hindutva politics must be built.

Three decades ago, VP Singh, the cunning former prime minister, pitted the politics of social justice against the politics of Hindutva. The UP and Bihar caste parties were the main bulwark against the BJP juggernaut with LK Advani at the wheel. Today, history has come full circle. Advani is in the wilderness and the BJP can weld CBO policy with the hard Hindutva, depending on the state and circumstances.

Until the opposition is able to craft an alternate national figure to take on Brand Modi, around whom a different play can be scripted, this will remain the primary import of the Cabinet expansion.

Barkha Dutt is an award-winning journalist and author

Opinions expressed are personal