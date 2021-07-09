Prime Minister Imran pays tribute to Fatima Jinnah on the anniversary of her death





Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah, sister of Pakistan’s founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Friday on his 54th death anniversary.

In a message on Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote: “Remembering Madr-e Millat Fatima Jinnah: a woman of strength and iron will, she was a source of strength for her brother Quaid-e-Azam, until he breaths his last “.

“She fought valiantly for Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan even when she was old and at a time when the dictatorship had taken over,” he concluded.

The 53rd anniversary of Madar-e-Millat’s death is celebrated across Pakistan with reverence and respect across the country.

Today, 54 years after her tragic death, the Iron Lady is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and her dedicated struggle with the Pakistani movement.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah was deeply affected after his wife’s death in 1929, so Fatima Jinnah worked alongside Mohammad Ali Jinnah and brought the women of the subcontinent together on one platform, which facilitated the struggle for achieve a state separate from Muslims.

She was closest to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who became his guardian upon their father’s death in 1901. She played an important role in the Pakistani movement, supporting the two-nation theory and strongly opposing the British Raj.

After Pakistan’s independence, she co-founded the Pakistani Women’s Association which played a key role in settling migrant women in the newly formed country.

She returned to the forefront of politics to contest the 1964 elections at the age of 71 against Ayub Khan but was sadly defeated.

Fatima died in Karachi on July 9, 1967 at the age of 71.

Fatima Jinnah is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and her dedicated struggle in the Pakistan Movement. She was buried next to her brother at Mazar-e-Quaid (Quaid’s mausoleum).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Jul-2021/54th-death-anniversary-pm-imran-remembers-madar-e-millat-fatima-jinnah-as-woman-of-iron-will

