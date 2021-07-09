Justice Department says Trump’s reinstatement speech could fuel more violence from his supporters





Federal prosecutors referred to Trump’s rhetoric this week in one of the U.S. Capitol riot cases.

The rioter, Marine Corps veteran Alex Harkrider, asked a judge to stop his GPS tracking and remove his ankle monitor. The Justice Department is opposed to the request, saying Trump’s rhetoric could prompt Harkrider to turn violent in the future. Harkrider has pleaded not guilty.

“Former President Trump continues to make false statements about the election, to imply that he may be reinstalled in the near future as president without another election and to downplay the violent attack on Capitol Hill,” wrote prosecutors in the case. “Television networks continue to broadcast and report these claims, with some in fact giving credit to the false reporting.”

Prosecutors continued, linking Trump’s rhetoric to the Capitol Rioter case: “The accused in this case is not a good candidate to go out into the community without electronic surveillance to ensure the safety of the community and the security of democracy in today’s environment. “

This is not the first time that Trump’s post-presidential lie about the 2020 election has become a problem for some of his staunch supporters who have been charged in connection with the Capitol uprising.

Earlier this spring, federal judges and prosecutors cited Trump’s rhetoric during detention hearings of some of the rioters on Capitol Hill. Judges and prosecutors feared Trump’s words would again incite political violence. And last month, the Department of Homeland Security warned that Trump’s “recovery” fantasies could lead to more violence this summer from right-wing extremists.

Trump’s language made it harder for some of his supporters to argue that they could be safely released from prison before trial.

In the Harkrider case, prosecutors said he attempted “to obstruct the historically peaceful transition of power and topple the government” on January 6. He brought a tomahawk ax to the Capitol that day – his lawyers claimed it was only to protect against Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

He asked the judge to remove his GPS tracking. His lawyer says he pays a monthly fee of $ 110 for surveillance, which is difficult because he “lives on a small government pension, which he receives for his total disability” from his military service. He was Lance Corporal in the Marines and served in Iraq and Afghanistan before leaving the military in 2012.

“It is a financial, emotional and physical test for Mr. Harkrider,” wrote his lawyer.

As of Friday morning, federal judge Thomas Hogan had not rendered a decision regarding GPS monitoring. He released Harkrider from prison in April after spending three months behind bars.

