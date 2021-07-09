The demand for 5 years imprisonment is very heavy

Jakarta –

Former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP), Edhy Prabowo, apologized to all parties, including President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. Edhy said the demands for 5 years in prison and Rp 9.6 billion in replacement money were very heavy.

At first, Edhy thanked all parties including his extended family who have supported him so far. Edhy has apologized to all Indonesians, including KKP staff, for this matter.

Next, Edhy apologized to Jokowi and Prabowo. He apologized for disappointing Jokowi and Prabowo.

“I apologize specifically to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir Joko Widodo and the General Chairman of the Gerindra Party, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, who have placed their trust in me,” Edhy said as he read his plea. online in Jakarta. Corruption court, Jalan Bungur, Besar Raya, central Jakarta, Friday (7/9/2021).

Edhy also apologized to the management and staff of SST who felt disturbed by this matter. Edhy hopes the judge delivers the verdict fairly.

“I would like to inform you that at this time I am 49 years old, the age at which humans have lost a lot of strength to carry a very heavy burden. In addition, at this time I still have a pious wife and three children. who still need a father’s love, said Eddy.

“So the demands of the public prosecutor who demanded that I be sentenced to 5 years in prison, a fine of 400 million Rp. Subsidiary of 6 months in prison and the payment of compensation of 9,648,447,219 Rp. and a subsidiary of 77,000 USD for 2 years in prison, it is very heavy, ”he continued.

According to Edhy, the prosecutor’s requests were not based on solid facts. Edhy also asked the judge to release him from all charges.

“Based on the discussion and conclusions of the defense memorandum which I have explained in detail above, I appeal to His Excellency the Council of Judges who decided this case to grant my release, defendant Edhy Prabowo, of all the accusations and requests of the public prosecutor ”, he declared.

Edhy doesn’t know about corruption

In his plea, Edhy also admitted that he knew nothing about bribes received by his subordinates. He also said he was not involved in the affairs of the freight company as the prosecutor accused him.

“I am not aware of the allegations of bribes given by commercial actors to any of my employees. I also do not know of and have no involvement in the affairs of a company. cargo called Aero Citra Kargo (ACK). The allegation that I was involved in organizing and receiving the flow of funds is something very forced and wrong, “he said.

He also admitted that he never received any money from PT DPPP director Suharjito. We know that Suharjito is also warned in this case, he has already been sentenced to 2 years in prison.

“I never received the money directly from Mr. Suharjito. I admit I had a meeting with Mr. Suharjito, but I have to say that as Minister I provide a space for all members of the marine and fishing community to meet and invite me to chat of the advancement of the navy and fisheries in Indonesia, ”said Edhy.

Edhy Pantun at the end of Pleidoi

At the end of the reading of the pleidoi, Edhy had time to deliver a rhyme. The poem essentially asks the judge to grant his plea.

Here is Edhy’s poem:

There are fishermen looking for fish,

In the middle of the ocean, use a canoe.

I read the defense note,

Hopefully the Majesty of the Assembly can grant

He expects the judge to grant all his defense notes or pleadings. He also prayed that the council of judges who judged his case would receive blessings and guidance from God.

“Sorry for all the shortcomings and mistakes,” he concluded.

