Highlands MP and SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford likens Boris Johnson to a ‘pot dictator’ in PM’s questions, said unnecessary ‘Trumpian’ voter identification bill would rob voters marginalized communities





Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been compared to a tin dictator by SNP leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford. Ross-shire MP compared Prime Minister Boris Johnson to a ‘tin dictator’ Ian Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber and SNP leader in Westminster, was speaking during the Prime Minister’s Questions. He urged the prime minister to withdraw his Trumpian voter identification bill, which he described as unnecessary policy that would prevent and deter millions of people from voting. Mr Blackford challenged the Prime Minister to withdraw the vote rigging proposals, which he said would disenfranchise many voters from marginalized communities. Boris Johnson must immediately withdraw his Trumpian Voter ID bill. It’s a completely unnecessary decision, he said. This is not about fixing electoral fraud. This problem hardly exists. It is about fixing the system to favor the Conservatives and their friends. The Conservative government is depriving people of their democratic right to vote by introducing voter suppression measures, which would constitute a barrier that could prevent and deter millions of people from voting. The Electoral Reform Society says this could lead to industrial-scale disenfranchisement and evidence suggests it will hit working-class communities, BAME communities, and other already marginalized groups in society. An estimated 3.5 million people in the UK do not have photo identification while 11 million people do not have a passport or driver’s license. Mr Blackford said: It is not just the SNP that is concerned about this. Members of the prime minister’s own party called his plans an illogical and illiberal solution to a non-existent problem. The Prime Minister must immediately withdraw these electoral fraud proposals – instead of continuing down this path like some sort of Tin-Pot dictator. Do you want to respond to this article? If yes, click here submit your thoughts and they can be published in print.

