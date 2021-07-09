Chris Hayes calls Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson “cowards” about their positions on vaccines





MSNBC host Chris Hayes on Thursday criticized former President Donald Trump and Fox News personality Tucker Carlson for failing to do more to promote COVID-19 vaccines.

All In With host Chris Hayes shared footage from Fox News’ flagship morning show Fox & Friends, where a panel criticized Dr Anthony Fauci’s comments on Wednesday.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Hayes that people need to “get over this political statement” and get vaccinated.

Hayes said Trump should hold rallies to support the vaccinations, while his supporters could claim he was responsible for creating the vaccine in the first place.

Hayes pointed to a tweet from RNC President Ronna McDaniel about Operation Warp Speed ​​- the Trump administration’s efforts to speed up vaccine development – and suggested Republicans should focus on that.

Hayes said: “We continue to see this very disturbing and dangerous trend in right-wing media, you’ve seen some of it there, people in the more conservative parts of the country turning on the vaccine.”

“And the leaders of this movement are cowardly,” he said.

“They refuse to have the courage of their convictions. They won’t say they are against the vaccine. Instead, they take this straw man position, saying that they are fair against anyone who tries to promote the vaccine, or, the paradise forbid, mandate. “

Hayes criticized Trump for not promoting vaccinations more enthusiastically.

The former president in exile has at times, half-heartedly, made this point, telling the crowd at CPAC in February, quoting, ‘Everyone, go get shot. “But he’s not really looking into it,” Hayes said.

“At the end of the day, he’s just as scared of grassroots anti-vaccines as the rest of his party, the rest of the conservative movement,” he said.

Hayes also mentioned Carlson, who raised questions about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, and was subsequently criticized for his comments on the matter.

“Everyone from Donald Trump to Tucker Carlson is coward after all,” Hayes said. “They’re running right after the base. They’re not leading. They’re not telling them things they don’t want to hear.”

“They should tell everyone that vaccines have been the greatest achievement of the Trump presidency,” he said. “And you know what, that would be truer than 95% of the things Donald Trump says.”

“They should organize MAGA rallies with mass vaccinations and a free hat with a shot.”

“They could do it if they wanted to. They could do it tomorrow. Instead, they chose the path of least resistance. They chose to play in paranoia and opposition, the nihilism that is to more and more the beating heart of this political movement, ”he said.

Newsweek has asked Fox News and former President Trump’s office for comment.

Chris Hayes, host of Emmy-winning “All In,” walks by AOL BUILD at AOL headquarters on November 1, 2016 in New York City. Hayes said former President Trump was a “coward” for not doing more to promote COVID-19 vaccines. Getty Images / Slave Vlasic /

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/chris-hayes-donald-trump-tucker-carlson-cowards-vaccine-stances-1608207 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos