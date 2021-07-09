Politics
Why Prime Minister Modi reported crowd photos to warn of dropping Covid Guard
The number of daily cases is much lower than it was at the peak of Wave 2. Here’s why the government says it’s not an invitation to let your guard down
News18.com
Last update: July 9, 2021, 8:07 p.m. IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly said at the first meeting of his new team of ministers that the sight of crowds should instill “”a feeling of fearIn people given that the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. The rise of new variants and the threat they pose of triggering a third wave means that it is not yet time to let our guard down. The need for vigilance was echoed by the latest Covid report from the Union Ministry of Health, which noted that the country had seen the number of active cases jump slightly after being on the decline for almost 55 days. So where are the cases on the rise and what is the news on the new variants.
What’s the latest on India’s Covid case load?
the Union Ministry of Health on July 8, said that after recording a steady decline, the number of active cases in India rose for the first time in 55 days. As for the new cases added, the tally was 45,892, the ministry said. Active cases now represent 1.5% of total cases while the recovery rate is over 97%.
In addition, the weekly test positivity rate was also reported to be 2.37%, well below the 5% threshold while the daily positivity rate was below 3% for 17 consecutive days.
But during the meeting with his new ministerial colleagues, the Prime Minister reportedly noted with concern the rise in cases in Kerala and Maharashtra. Last week, the Center sent teams to six states – Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur – due to the increase in Covid-19 cases reported by them.
What are the case numbers in Kerala, Maharashtra?
Since June 9, Kerala has reported more than 10,000 new cases (7-day moving average) every day except a handful of days. During the same period, the country halved its number of daily reported cases, from more than 90,000 to less than 45,000. While Kerala added significantly higher figures in May, it did not recorded the same type of decline as the other states which were also rocked by the peak of the second wave.
Maharashtra experienced a streak of more than 60,000 days of infection and more in April and has seen its number of cases drop dramatically since then. However, the state has added more than 8,000 daily cases (7-day moving average) in the past 30 days.
Reports suggest that the still high numbers in Kerala may be partly explained by better monitoring and testing, which can also be said for Maharshtra, but given the rise of new variants, some experts are saying are worried about whether what is considered the decline in wave two is in fact the start of wave three.
After Delta, Delta-plus, are there other variants found in India?
On July 9, Uttar Pradesh said it had identified two cases of the Kappa variant in the state following genome sequencing of samples. This variant, which is also an offshoot of the Delta variant, was first identified in India but is referred to as a variant of interest (VoI) by the World Health Organization (WHO), while the Delta variant was of course presented as a variant of concern (VoC).
A VoC is so called because it presents, among other things, an “increase in transmissibility” and a “decrease in the effectiveness of public health and social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics”. A VoI demonstrates “genetic changes that are predicted or known to affect characteristics of the virus such as transmissibility, disease severity, immune escape, diagnostic or therapeutic escape.”
A variant obtains a VoI mark if it has been “identified to cause significant community transmission or multiple clusters of Covid-19, in multiple countries with increasing relative prevalence alongside increasing numbers of cases over time … to suggest risk emerging for global public health ”.
