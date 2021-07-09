Post-Trump Supreme Court Appears Willing to Embrace Judicial Activism | Supreme Court of the United States





On July 6, 2018, four days before Donald Trump selected Brett Kavanaugh as the second of his three appointments to the Supreme Court of the United States, the then president promised the American people that his judge of choice would have nothing to do with judicial activism.

Judges are not supposed to rewrite the law, reinvent the constitution, or substitute their own opinions for the will of the people expressed by their laws, Trump said, issuing an implied but unfounded rebuke against liberal judges. We reject judicial activism and the policymaking of the judiciary.

But on July 1, 2021, Trumps’ three picks for the nation’s highest court joined the other three Tory judges in delivering a majority decision steeped in judicial activism. The 6-3 Opinion, drawn along strongly ideological lines, effectively rewrote the sacred voting rights law of 1965, the glory of the civil rights movement that ensures equal access to the ballot box for American citizens of all groups. racial.

In the process, Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett and their peers substituted their own opinions for the will of the people. As Elena Kagan, one of the three Liberal dissenters, put it in a scorching rebuttal, the right-wing majority of the courts had taken the voting rights law described by Lyndon Johnson, who enacted it, as monumental and shrunk it down to its own favorite size. .

It was a dramatic climax for the first term of the Supreme Court that hired all three of Trump’s candidates. The new post-Trump tribunal seemed to reinforce any nightmares of American progressives.

Through a combination of sleight of hand and relentless determination, the Republican leadership with Trump’s help had transformed the country’s most powerful judicial panel from a finely balanced but conservative-leaning arbiter into a bloated engine. right-wing extremism. Would one of the pillars of modern American society erected over the past decades, from civil rights to LGBTQ rights, from access to abortion to the foundations of democracy itself, be safe in its hands?

Yet since the end of the 2020-21 term, an alternative and more complex analysis has emerged. When you consider all of the tribunal’s decisions on the 67 substantive decisions it rendered this year, there was agreement between the conservative and liberal wings of the tribunal in several cases.

Scotusblog’s quarter-end statistical report tells its own story. Some 43% of cases have been decided unanimously, in decisions of 9-0 or 8-0 slightly below average over the past decade, but up slightly from the most recent three terms.

In contrast, only 15% of cases, including the ruling on the voting rights law, were delivered along strictly polarized conservative-liberal lines.

Analysts have pointed to the resounding rejection by the courts of the latest Republican attempt to sabotage Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act, as evidence of an unexpected degree of competition between right and left. In this case, only the fiercely ideological Samuel Alito, whose voting record is the most consistently partisan of all conservative judges, was in dissent.

They also highlighted the 8-1 decision which supported a high school cheerleader who was dumped from her team after profaning profanity about it on social media. And there was the unanimous decision against the NCAA, the student-athlete regulator, on banning colleges from offering benefits to players despite the massive revenue that college sports generate.

Such signs of harmony among the ideologically torn members of the post-Trump court have come as comfort to some prominent lawyers and commentators.

In the long run, laying the foundations and moving forward often pays off Aziz Huq

David Cole, the influential national legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, which won the cheerleader case, said: I think we at the ACLU can breathe a sigh to some extent. of relief, it’s nowhere near as bad as people thought.

But as the dust settles over the term, awareness grows that the dominant right-wing cadre may be biding its time. Of Trump’s three picks, Gorsuch is 53, Kavanaugh 56 and Barrett 49, and with no retirement age to fear, they potentially have decades of decisions ahead of them.

I think they’re playing a long game, said Aziz Huq, a law professor at the University of Chicago. In the long run, laying a foundation and moving forward often pays off.

Taken as a whole, the courts find that this term has constantly shifted to the right. It is true that in some cases, Conservative judges have taken small steps when they could have taken giant steps, but their trajectory was not in doubt.

What is clear from the term is that the court is unmistakably conservative, said Elizabeth Wydra, chair of the progressive Constitutional Accountability Center. There have been a few cases of consensus, but to me they are ad hoc rather than an indication that this is a more moderate tribunal.

Huq also warned the U.S. liberals that any hope they might have of dodging a bullet was premature. It is one of the most conservative supreme courts the United States has ever seen, he said.

The professor pointed to the Cedar Point Nursery decision, in which Conservative judges, voting as a bloc, slashed union rights while expanding property rights for landowners. The case was brought by farm owners who opposed organizers entering their fields to recruit farm workers.

In Cedar Point, the majority tore up a 1976 California law that had been the gem of Cesar Chavez’s historic campaign to empower farm workers. The six conservative judges ruled that the existing law that allowed unions to go to the fields to organize workers violated the constitution’s levies clause, which prohibits the government from confiscating someone’s property without compensation.

The court’s decision was an extraordinary break with the previous one. It was judicial activism in action.

Huq points out that the radical and destabilizing idea embodied in this ruling that federal law could not in this case compel landowners to grant access to union organizers under the levy clause infringes on one of the most essential elements of any anti-discrimination legislation. It is the concept, applied for decades, that no one is allowed to prevent someone else from entering their property, whether it is a rented house or a place of business. work, on discriminatory grounds.

This is something that could unravel many anti-discrimination laws enacted by national and state governments since the 1960s, Huq said.

Conservative justices insisted the Cedar Point case was different and they had no intention of applying it broadly. But the limits they placed on their own opinion were so arbitrary that they could potentially spark future litigation.

This decision may seem limited, but it is extremely fragile and could fail in future cases, Huq said.

Amy Coney Barrett, the third Donald Trump appointed to the Supreme Court, tilted the panel even further to the right. Photograph: Reuters

A similar deceptive moderation can be seen in one of the big religious freedom cases heard before Trump’s third choice Catholic Judge Barrett, who joined the court last October. In that case, the court authorized a Catholic foster agency in Philadelphia to reject same-sex couples as foster parents on religious grounds.

Some commentators have chosen to paint the decision with rosy eyes, pointing to its unanimity and the fact that the court, much to the dismay of right-wing advocates, chose not to delve into the larger question of whether believers have the constitutional right to discriminate against LGBTQ communities. But for Wydra, the message was transparent.

The court has given a clear signal to those who want to object to religious freedom to laws that protect LGBTQ rights: it will consider those claims favorably, she said.

Nowhere were the new colors of the Trumpian courts more clearly on display than in its decimation of voter protections.

At a time when Republican state legislatures across the country are promoting hundreds of measures to suppress the vote, especially in black and Latino communities, the move is another threat to the health of American democracy. This sounds the alarm bells as the Supreme Court prepares for a new term in October in which it will hear potentially seismic cases over abortion rights and gun laws.

Trump can claim to be the enemy of judicial activism. But the Supreme Court he modeled in his image seems quite open to the idea, and it may just be the start.

