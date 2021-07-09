How Boris Johnson is pushing Britain to the brink – Byline Times

In ordinary times, the lack of focus and consistency of prime ministers would be dysfunctional. In times of pandemic, it’s deadly, says Jonathan Lis

Perhaps it is no coincidence that Boris Johnson’s big unblocking speech came as England prepared to play in the semifinals of a major league. Euro 2020 offered a rare moment of celebration after a year and a half of desperation. It seems tailor-made for a prime minister who thrives on national bombast and well-being entertainment.

But any political capital for Johnson can be short-lived. The nation is heading towards the final, but it is also embarking on a third wave of coronavirus. The Prime Minister has chosen the precise moment to drop all restrictions. From July 19, we will have our freedom and we will be alone.

It is the story not only of an illness that is spiraling out of control, but of an ego.

The risk of disaster

Johnsons’ press conference announcing the end of restrictions in England was a hallmark disaster. Compared to reopening, he asked the binary question if not now, when? as if there were only two options between total freedom and total confinement. He lied that there would always be a third wave, as if the spread of the Delta variant was somehow an act of God beyond his control.

Here is the irony of a man who longs for both total power and the total abrogation of responsibility: There are times when he has to deny the control he really has, even over himself.

Events have never escaped the control of prime ministers. Its failure to implement an effective quarantine policy allowed the Delta variant to circulate. Now, its general reopening will allow it to infect, by the government’s own admission, 100,000 people a day. The only reason there had to be a third wave is because Johnson made it easier.

Johnson wants us to be both careful and carefree; remember there is a pandemic and forget about it

The Prime Minister’s actions seem extraordinary at the most basic level. They are counterintuitive to anything we know about the virus. In the past, we have unlocked when cases drop. Rarely has a country done so when they are rising and exponentially. COVID-19 cases are currently at their highest level since January. With a tiny fraction of the number, Sydney is currently entering a third week of lockdown.

It is true that vaccines have weakened the link between infections and hospitalizations or death, but have not eliminated it. The latest data from Israel suggests that the Pfizer vaccine is only 64% effective against the Delta variant, much lower than initially thought. While most of the resulting cases will not result in hospitalization, the volume itself will have a significant impact on long-term health and productivity.

And yet, Johnson isn’t even giving his vaccine defense a chance. Less than two-thirds of the population are fully vaccinated and millions of people who want to be still are not. The majority of them will be young people, who will now mix without brakes. Children, meanwhile, are not yet vaccinated at all.

The policy appears designed to impose ‘herd immunity’ on the population, whether they like it or not, with the associated risks of a new, more deadly variant and a long, widespread COVID. As Science Advisor Stephen Reicher pointed out, that could mean 6,000-8,000 severe cases of Long COVID starting each day.

Boris Johnson The rise of pretend

Mixed messaging, failed ideology

Perhaps the most inexplicable element of the Johnson plan concerns the masks. He announced that they would no longer be mandatory in indoor public spaces and that it would be a matter of personal responsibility.

It makes no sense economically, as it will deter vulnerable or anxious people from venturing out. It also makes no sense from a liberal philosophical point of view, as masks do not protect the wearer but those around them. Store workers, in particular, now have no choice but to put themselves in danger. There should be no automatic freedom to endanger fellow citizens.

But the strangest thing was the lack of an effective message. He could have said that we will not force you to wear a mask but we will ask or the masks are very effective and as the cases increase we highly recommend them. In the end, he just fumbled around on occasions when he would or wouldn’t wear one and repeatedly referred to sitting in an empty wagon at night.

The troubling explanation is that the new regime appears to be designed to cause confusion. The Prime Minister spoke of the use of masks and reminded people that the pandemic is on, while refusing to implement any mitigation or explicit communication policies. It is not our personal responsibility, but to avoid his.

Societies and shared spaces need common rules, and individuals cannot stop a deadly virus without government intervention. Johnson wants us to be both careful and carefree; remember there is a pandemic and forget about it. The Prime Minister does not give us the personal responsibility to take care of ourselves, but to contract and spread the virus.

But such contradictions are built into its policies. In just six months, England will move from the tightest restrictions in Europe to the most relaxed. We are reopening now instead of waiting a few weeks for cases to settle down and the vaccine rollout to advance further. At one level, the government just has no idea what it is doing.

And yet, it transcends mere incompetence. It is also about the personality of the Prime Minister and the government he heads.

End corruption of our great British state

The Johnson variant

In some ways, it’s pretty easy to read Boris Johnson’s intentions on a personal level. Like last summer, he seems bored and tired of the pandemic. He wants this to be over so he can start having fun again. He will do whatever is necessary to distance himself from public stigma or political disadvantage, and place his survival above anyone else. But it also seems to go further.

Part of it is a contradictory ideology. The lockdown policy has exposed a battle between conservative authoritarianism and the libertarianism reflected in Johnson himself, even though the freedom that interests Johnson is, inevitably, his.

It is also, in part, to maintain the power and unity of the Conservative Party and to promote its needs above public health. According to Financial Time journalist Sebastian Payne, ministers privately admit that the mask’s mandate is being dropped not for a big commitment to freedom, but because the government no longer had the Conservative votes to keep the measures in place and according to Labor votes would have been difficult for the Prime Minister.

In another sense, it’s not about ideology or politics at all. Johnson operating mode It’s chaos, he can’t make a decision, tries to please the opposing factions at the same time and doesn’t stick to anything. Because he has no beliefs but his own advancement, he is unable to commit to any long term political strategy or goal.

As such, during the winter lockdown, the British were not allowed to leave the country while anyone in the world could come here on vacation. The deployment of the NHS vaccine is accelerating, while “Test and Trace” is effectively dismantled. And Johnson has apparently delayed India’s red list in order to avoid offending a potential new business partner.

It makes perfect sense that the government’s coronavirus policies have consistently worked in opposition to each other. As his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings described, Johnsons Downing Street’s nickname is “The Trolley” because it lacks consistency, focus or self-control. Usually that would be dysfunctional. In the event of a pandemic, it is fatal.

Maybe in the end we can find an answer in football. As the celebrations roared at Wembley, veteran England Gary Neville pitted British stewardship against that of England’s football teams. The level of the leadership of this country over the past two years has been mediocre, ”he said. “Looking at that man over there [Gareth Southgate], that’s all a leader should be: respectful, humble, truthful, genuine.

Under Southgates’ leadership, England triumphed. Under Johnsons, Britain is looking down the barrel.

OUR JOURNALISM COUNTS ON YOU

Signing time is funded by its subscribers. Receive our monthly print edition and help support fearless, independent journalism.