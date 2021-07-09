Florida Governor DeSantis separates from Donald Trump in response to Surfside tragedy





By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and STEVEN SLOAN

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) – When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis defied mask warrants. He then cracked down on protesters advocating for racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden over immigration, embarked on the fight against transgender athletes, and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules.

But after a fatal building collapse, the Republican governor is largely taking a break from the culture wars.

In the two weeks since a 12-story condo tower in this coastal community suddenly collapsed, killing at least 78 people, DeSantis has gloomily stood with local officials, including Democrats. , while they assessed the damage. He nodded in agreement during Biden’s visit and hailed their joint appearance as a sign that those with opposing political views can work together in a crisis. And he even skipped a rally in Sarasota led by former President Donald Trump, whose early approval was crucial in helping DeSantis win the governor’s race in 2018.

Since this victory, DeSantis has often drawn inspiration from Trump. But as he prepares for a re-election bid next year that could propel him into a presidential campaign, the Surfside tragedy exposes voters to another side of the governor. He is still the conservative populist who rarely separates from Trump. But unlike the former president, DeSantis shows he can tone down some of his more extreme partisan rhetorics during a disaster.

“The governor was decisive. He was consistent. It’s been collaborative, ”Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava, a Democrat who has fought with DeSantis in the past, said in an interview. “Hats off to the governor for the way he has supported us in this crisis. “

Charles Burkett, the non-partisan mayor of Surfside, called the level of cooperation “astonishing, if not surprising”.

Of course, DeSantis does not usher in a new era of bipartisanship or a Republican return to reality-based rhetoric. The governor has dodged direct questions on whether Biden’s victory in last year’s election was fair. A day after the collapse, DeSantis promoted an unusual plan to deploy officers from Florida to the southern border, a move Democrats see as political theater.

Yet DeSantis’ actions present a stark contrast to Trump. The former president has often threatened to withhold aid to Democratic officials who criticized him, including governors. Gavin Newsom from California and Andrew Cuomo from New York. At other times, he seemed callous or awkward in his response to people’s suffering. On a visit to hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico, for example, Trump threw rolls of paper towels at crowds of residents.

Mac Stipanovich, a former Republican campaign strategist, said DeSantis is “less scary than Trump” to some voters, despite regularly courting the former president’s base.

DeSantis “has a definite idea of ​​the best red meat on any given day to throw at the MAGA base and he does it with some skill and no shame,” Stipanovich said. “As soon as we are beyond the window of this tragedy, everyone will be at their throats again.”

Indeed, the debate could quickly shift to how state and local governments deal with aging infrastructure. Miami-Dade County officials are moving forward with a 30-day audit of buildings over 40 years old. DeSantis questioned the need for a statewide review of older buildings.

While effective disaster responses can help restore a governor’s political profile, the boost can sometimes prove fleeting. Former Govt. Jeb Bush of Florida and Chris Christie of New Jersey have been widely praised for their response to the devastating storms. But Trump, who never held a political office before running for president, defeated the two for the 2016 Republican nomination.

DeSantis’ handling of the tragedy appears to have caught some Democrats off guard, leaving them without a unified response.

Representative Charlie Crist, a Democrat hoping to challenge DeSantis next year, did not respond to requests for comment on the governor’s response to the collapse. Nikki Fried, Florida’s Democratic Agriculture Commissioner, who also announced a gubernatorial bid, praised local officials, Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But she hit on DeSantis for wading through the political immigration debate by sending law enforcement from Florida to the border with Mexico.

“Although the Florida Emergency Management Division worked tirelessly to support search and rescue efforts, it was unfortunate that Governor DeSantis diverted first responders to the southern border during this incredibly difficult time for the community. of Miami and our entire state, ”she said. mentionned.

Representative Val Demings, a Democrat seeking to challenge GOP Senator Marco Rubio, said she was “happy to see a productive partnership between local, state and federal officials as we work to save lives.”

“In times of crisis,” she said, “we need to put partisanship aside and do what is right for our communities. “

For his part, Rubio has also appeared several times at the scene of the condominium collapse with local officials, including Democrats, and worked with the Biden administration to expedite visas for family members of the victims.

DeSantis is drawing national attention at a critical time for Republicans. As Trump decides to run for re-election in 2024, those with presidential ambitions are taking aggressive steps to position himself as his heir if he opts against a campaign.

For now, Trump remains happy to be aligned with DeSantis. But several people in contact with the former president and his team said he paid close attention to the fact that DeSantis courted donors to the Trump club of Mar-a-Lago in South Florida and won ground in some conservative circles. If DeSantis’ popularity grows and threatens Trump’s status as the undisputed party leader, many Republicans privately expect Trump to backfire on the governor.

Friction between the two first spread to the public last week when Trump pushed back on DeSantis’ pleas to postpone the rally in Sarasota. Trump, who opened his remarks with a minute’s silence for the Surfside victims and their families, told Conservative Newsmax that he and DeSantis had “mutually agreed” that the governor should skip the rally.

Trump has sought to keep the upper hand in the relationship, citing his early approval in several recent interviews. He also said he would consider DeSantis a potential running mate if he chooses to run for president again.

For his part, DeSantis said he was focusing more on his re-election next year than the 2024 contest. He is one of the few prominent Republicans who have yet to visit Iowa, who home to the first presidential caucuses and a state dominated by conservative evangelicals who can influence GOP leadership.

Instead, DeSantis spent part of his summer going to political fundraisers in states such as Pennsylvania and California. Tony Krvaric, who helped organize an event on behalf of DeSantis in San Diego, said the excitement surrounding the governor was “at the top” and his response to the collapse further enhanced his reputation.

“He handled it professionally and with empathy,” Krvaric said.

Sloan reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in Washington contributed to this report.

