China considers LGBT rights hostile

The period from 2003 to 2007 marked an unprecedented change in the People’s Republic of China with the dawn of what has been called the rights movement.

This change was precipitated by the incident in Sun Zhigang (), when a Wuhan university graduate was arbitrarily arrested, detained and murdered for not having documents proving his right to work in Guangzhou.

This sparked a public outcry and, surprisingly, resulted in the repeal of the urban repatriation law the following month. Yu Jiang () one of the three jurists, along with Teng Biao () and Xu Zhiyong (), who asked the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress to revise this inhuman legislation said in an interview in 2013 that an important legacy of the incident was the rise in ordinary people’s awareness of their rights over the past 10 years.

Despite Reform hopes for more substantial change, the tide began to change when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) called off the Tibetan uprising of March 2008 in the run-up to the Beijing Summer Olympics in August of the same year.

Perhaps more importantly, several months after the Olympics, prominent writer Liu Xiaobo (), along with over 300 Chinese intellectuals and activists, released the historic Charter 08, which demanded an end to one-party rule and adoption of human rights protections. and meaningful democratic reforms.

Although not as high profile or widely covered by the international media, a number of Chinese intellectuals such as Li Shenzhi (), Mao Yushi () and even former Chinese chairman Mao Zedongs () personal secretary Li Rui () had publicly called for democratic reforms. a decade earlier in 1998.

While former Chinese President Hu Jintao () cracked down on internet dissent in China after coming to power in 2002, a systematic purge of these reformist elements, without any indulgence for rights agitators, was only triggered when Chinese President Xi Jinping () came to power.

In his book Rethinking Chinese Politics, Joseph Fewsmith says: On July 9, 2015, the party would crush the rights movement, arresting 300 lawyers. No action more clearly illustrated the limited tolerance under Jiang Zemin () and Hu Jintao and turning it towards severe repression under Xi.

A few months earlier, Chinese authorities arrested prominent LGBTQ feminist activist Wei Tingting () and several of her colleagues, known as the Feminist Five.

In her 2018 book Betraying Big Brother: The Feminist Awakening in China, Leta Hong Fincher recounts how Lu Jun (), co-founder of the Chinese anti-discrimination non-governmental organization Yirenpin (), told her: Chinese feminists have today a new enemy: Xi Jinping. And this enemy is very powerful.

The situation only got worse under Xis’ favorite project to resurrect steadfast obedience to the CCP in all areas of life. In addition to fomenting populist nationalism and opposing the corruption of its enemies, party strengthening was key to Xis’ overall governance strategy.

In a Brookings Institution report from last September

titled Show and Case: How Beijing Approaches Gender Equality and LGBT Issues on the World Stage, Yale Law School researcher Darius Longarino notes: As LGBT issues have become more visible globally, Chinese delegates to The UN has also started making statements expressing its opposition to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, reaffirming that China does not view homosexuality as a mental illness, and even claiming that the government supports LGBT organizations in their work.

However, as Longarinos’ research reveals, this attempt by the CCP to seize soft power abroad is a pure facade that the party-state is using to bamboozle the international community.

We saw this clearly when news quickly circulated of censors putting kibosh on sexual minorities in China this week by removing WeChat accounts from numerous Tongzhi (LGBT +) student groups across the country.

For many, the move is reminiscent of Sina Weibo’s April 2018 announcement that she would remove content from tongzhi (which she then took over) and the sudden shutdown of Shanghai Pride last year.

Chinese journalist Jiayun Feng has suggested that WeChat’s action against LGBT + communities comes against a backdrop of increasingly blatant official discrimination and widespread homophobia in Chinese society.

While an increasing number of Chinese youth are LGBT-friendly, Tongzhi still face considerable obstacles from their conservative families and the state.

By now, it has become painfully clear that the CCP’s modus operandi is to swiftly denounce any group calling for rights, or simply for greater social space, as having been instigated by hostile foreign forces. This hackneyed response is obviously a strategy to spread the opposition, but it also has the function of wiping out the agency of Chinese citizens who exercise their own minds.

As one activist in Beijing told me, LGBT +, feminist and gender issues are all hostile as an umbrella term. Exasperated by this blow to the LGBT + community, a student from central China retorted: To put it simply, under Xi Jinping, the CCP has become fascist in its vast ideological campaign.

In an open letter on Wednesday, a Chinese social media user, writing under the pseudonym Zitian (), lamented the removal of these important social issues: Under the intensely burning light of the Party, they finally turned to ashes, Zitian wrote. .

The description of Zitians’ online profile reads: Hoping to flee as soon as possible.

Another gay student from northern China told me that after seeing the government announce its three-child policy in May, he knew feminists and LBGT + groups would be targeted.

In view of the self-inflicted population crisis created by decades of strict enforcement of a one-child policy, the CCP must now get the masses to follow its latest natalist policies.

Thus, feminists and tongzhi are not only potential sources of ideological divergence, but can now be presented as existential threats to the future of the Chinese nation.

The regressive goals of authoritarian rulers from Thailand to Russia, China and beyond are increasingly being achieved these days through sophisticated forms of digital repression.

Unfortunately, as Steven Feldstein concludes in his book The Rise of Digital Repression: How Technology is Reshaping Power, Politics, and Resistance: For states with highly developed coercive capacity, the emergence of formidable technological tools presents new opportunities to consolidate their power.

While many activists around the world are digitally savvy, the CCP is uniquely positioned with its great firewall to thwart the Chinese digital space as it sees fit. Virtual private networks, widely known as VPNs, are still available, but they don’t offer a complete alternative for connecting online to most Chinese.

As we assess these disturbing changes under President Xi

From the point of view of Taiwan and of those who demand cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, we would be wise to heed the warning of the late Chinese political scientist Tsou Tang ().

In the 1991 book Contemporary Chinese Politics in Historical Perspective, Tsou reflected on what appeared to be a willingness of the CCP leaders to compromise and make concessions after the launch of the reform and opening-up policy. China in the late 1970s.

Yet in light of the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, he warned that such a posture should be understood as tactical measures that do not lead to permanent institutions and fundamental processes by which all political forces should lead. their challenges, promote their interests and accept the results.

Thirty years later, tsous words ring even truer today than they did then.

Taiwanese Tongzhi have fought too hard and for too long for the legal gains and social progress they have made to be deceived by false promises of prosperity and a separate system suspended by the CCP leaders and the unification pillars in Taiwan under the mirage of the so-called 1992 consensus.

Ultimately, this most recent crackdown is not simply an isolated case of anti-LGBT measure, but rather, as Chinese scholar Perry Link astutely points out, should prompt the logically prior question of whether the CCP is correctly perceived for what it is.

What happened to tongzhi in China this week is a stark reminder that defending Taiwanese sovereignty is the only way to preserve LGBT rights for people living in the Taiwanese archipelago.

Adam K. Dedman is a doctoral candidate in Cultural Studies at the University of Melbourne. His research explores the China factor within Taiwan’s LGBT social movement.