Pence ‘lost him’ in clash with Trump: pound





Former Vice President Mike Pence “lost him” after former President Donald Trump threw him a crumpled newspaper article in frustration, according to a report.

The 2018 clash was cited as an example of Pence not being “trained to take on Trump” in an essay published Thursday, adapted from the new book by Wall Street Journal lead reporter Michael Bender, Frankly, We Did Win This Election : The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, and was dismissed by Trump as “totally bogus” a day after its release.

Administration officials recalled that Trump took umbrage when he found out that the Pences Political Committee had hired Corey Lewandowski, an official for the 45th president’s 2016 campaign, according to the book.

“Mr. Trump was keeping a newspaper article on hiring and said it made him look weak, as if his team were abandoning him as he was questioned for his role in the election campaign in Russia. He crumpled it up. ‘article and threw it at its vice president, “the essay wrote. “‘So disloyal,’ Mr. Trump said.”

“Mr. Pence lost him,” the essay continues, adding that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, is the one who asked Pence to hire Lewandowski, and he planned to discuss the matter with Trump during lunch.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

“Mr. Pence picked up the article and sent it back to Mr. Trump,” Bender wrote. “He leaned over to the president and pointed a finger a few inches from his chest. ‘We’ve explained all the details of this to you,’ Mr Pence scolded. ‘We did this for you as a favor. “And that’s how you answer? You have to get your facts straight.”

Trump issued a statement via his Save America PAC denying the story on Friday.

“The story written by third-rate reporter Michael Bender that Mike Pence and I had a big argument over Corey Lewandowski is totally untrue. No such argument ever took place, that’s fiction as are so many other stories written in the great number of books about me, ”Trump said.

The story continues

He also issued a general statement urging people to be skeptical of the books written about him and his administration.

“It seems to me that meeting the authors of the ridiculous number of books written about my very successful administration, or about me, is a complete waste of time,” Trump said. “They write whatever they want anyway without sources, without fact-checking, or without asking whether an event is true or false. Frankly, so many stories are made up or pure fiction. These writers are often bad people. who write whatever comes to their mind or fits their agenda. It has nothing to do with facts or reality. So when you read the garbage published by fake media, remember that and take everything with a “‘grain of salt’.”

Bender’s book, due for release by Twelve next week, has already received a reaction from the Trump team for reporting that the former president told former Chief of Staff John Kelly in 2018 during a visit to Europe to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. Well, Hitler did a lot of good things. “

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“The report of Michael Bender’s book is totally bogus,” Liz Harrington, spokesperson for Trump, told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday. “President Trump never said that. It was probably invented by an incompetent general who was fired.”

Trump insisted to Fox News last month that he and Pence have a “good relationship,” even after the 45th president criticized his former No.2 for his lack of “courage” to prevent lawmakers from certifying the vote of the Electoral College in favor of the current president. Joe Biden, a process interrupted by rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Pence said in a speech in June that he and Trump “have spoken to each other several times since we left office.” However, he admitted, “I don’t know if I agree that day. But I will always be proud of what we have accomplished for the American people over the past four years.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Donald Trump, Mike Pence

Original author: Daniel Chaitin

Place of Origin: Pence “lost him” in clash with Trump: pound

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/pence-lost-clash-trump-book-024500520.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos