Restarting the mission: Modi Cabinet 2.0

Narendra Modi Wardrobe 2.0 | Photo credit: Twitter

It’s a giant upheaval! The twister comes in the middle of Narendra Modi’s second term as an attempt to correct, solidify and rebuild the credibility of the course. With the government’s ratings dropping due to its unsatisfactory response to the second wave of COVID-19, impending elections in major states and soaring oil prices, it was time to hit the reset button.

Harsh Vardhan was the first victim. While it is no secret that the PMO was leading India’s response to the pandemic and the Prime Minister himself was behind the vaccination campaign, it is symbolically the Minister of Health who has the guillotine. fell. Not that he helped his cause by making flippant remarks about ending COVID as he was on the verge of his second acceleration. This is perhaps an area where India has come under severe criticism from the world in terms of the collapse of our health system and the serious underreporting of deaths.



Dr. Dur Vardhan | Photo credit: BCCL

Other mega releases include Law, Information Technology and Telecommunications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar as well as HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. Pokhriyal is probably the only one who was not fired for non-performance; he needed rest because of his fragile health. Yet education remains a hot potato and has seen a constant cabinet reshuffle since Modi’s first term. It is also a vital ministry given that the new education policy must be executed, there is immense stress about conducting exams during COVID, and there is no longer a need to closely marry the education with technology.



Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar | Photo credit: PTI

Although Ravi Shankar Prasad is a heavyweight, the government seemed to be on the way to war with all the big tech companies like Twitter and Facebook over its new IT rules. The telecommunications industry has also languished under him and a large company is on the verge of bankruptcy putting thousands of jobs on the line.

The aim of the revamped Modi cabinet was therefore to attract younger and highly educated talent and to breathe new blood and ideas into governance. While there are Wharton and Harvard graduates among the inductees, the main challenge is the freedom and room for maneuver available to each minister. The Prime Minister runs a tight ship of which he is truly the captain. With a gigantic cabinet of 77 ministers, just four less than the maximum of 81 allowed by the Constitution (15% of the strength of the people’s house), the Modi government threw out its initial slogan of “minimum government.” , maximum governance ”. He has realized that he needs more feet on the ground to implement his vision and that it is impossible to micro-pilot governance and growth.



Anurag Thakur | Photo credit: BCCL

The Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo also did the electoral and caste calculation. For example, Anurag Thakur had little to show in terms of performance as Deputy Minister of Finance, but he was brought up and in charge of sports and I&B, perhaps because he not only speaks but is also from Himachal who goes to the polls. Hardeep Puri delivered and was rewarded, but it also helps that he’s a Sikh and that the BJP has an eye on the Punjab elections.



Anupriya Patel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: BCCL

The BJP strove to shed its upper caste Brahmanic label and inducted three more non-Yadav OBCs and three more Dalits into the cabinet. Not wanting to lose any more allies (the BJP has already lost Akali Dal and Shiv Sena), Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel was housed, as were some JD (U) leaders and the late Ram Vilas Paswan’s brother. By bringing in Anupriya, the Modi-Shah duo sent a strong signal that UP is high on the agenda while appeasing the Kurmi vote bank.

There are a total of 15 UP inclusions now as Narayan Rane’s induction despite money laundering case against him is a strong message to the Shiv Sena that the BJP is preparing a “do it alone” future in Maharashtra .



Pratima Bhoumik during the oath ceremony

In addition to promoting Kiren Rijiju, the Modi government has included Pratima Bhoumik in the Union cabinet, the first Tripura resident to become Minister of independent India. Bhoumik, 52, is serving her first term as a member of parliament for Lok Sabha.

Low profile Mansukh Laxman Mandaviya, from Gujarat who was previously an MoS for ports, chemicals and fertilizers, has landed with perhaps the most critical portfolio – health, amid the pandemic.

Narendra Modi did not touch the big four – home, finance, defense and foreign affairs. Nitin Gadkari is perhaps one of the only top performers left on the sidelines.



Photo credit: PTI

Overall, in addition to achieving a good social balance, the Modi government on the whole seems to want to improve its workforce, bring more expertise – there are now four former chief ministers in the Cabinet; fill the governance gap and appear more inclusive.

The new Cabinet is in place and has its job to do. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to inject new energy and deliver the goods. The outcome of the rejig will certainly have a big impact on Modi’s avatar as a performer and his outlook for the next term.