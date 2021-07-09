Politics
Restarting the mission: Modi Cabinet 2.0
Narendra Modi Wardrobe 2.0 | Photo credit: Twitter
It’s a giant upheaval! The twister comes in the middle of Narendra Modi’s second term as an attempt to correct, solidify and rebuild the credibility of the course. With the government’s ratings dropping due to its unsatisfactory response to the second wave of COVID-19, impending elections in major states and soaring oil prices, it was time to hit the reset button.
Harsh Vardhan was the first victim. While it is no secret that the PMO was leading India’s response to the pandemic and the Prime Minister himself was behind the vaccination campaign, it is symbolically the Minister of Health who has the guillotine. fell. Not that he helped his cause by making flippant remarks about ending COVID as he was on the verge of his second acceleration. This is perhaps an area where India has come under severe criticism from the world in terms of the collapse of our health system and the serious underreporting of deaths.
Dr. Dur Vardhan | Photo credit: BCCL
Other mega releases include Law, Information Technology and Telecommunications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar as well as HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. Pokhriyal is probably the only one who was not fired for non-performance; he needed rest because of his fragile health. Yet education remains a hot potato and has seen a constant cabinet reshuffle since Modi’s first term. It is also a vital ministry given that the new education policy must be executed, there is immense stress about conducting exams during COVID, and there is no longer a need to closely marry the education with technology.
Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar | Photo credit: PTI
Although Ravi Shankar Prasad is a heavyweight, the government seemed to be on the way to war with all the big tech companies like Twitter and Facebook over its new IT rules. The telecommunications industry has also languished under him and a large company is on the verge of bankruptcy putting thousands of jobs on the line.
The aim of the revamped Modi cabinet was therefore to attract younger and highly educated talent and to breathe new blood and ideas into governance. While there are Wharton and Harvard graduates among the inductees, the main challenge is the freedom and room for maneuver available to each minister. The Prime Minister runs a tight ship of which he is truly the captain. With a gigantic cabinet of 77 ministers, just four less than the maximum of 81 allowed by the Constitution (15% of the strength of the people’s house), the Modi government threw out its initial slogan of “minimum government.” , maximum governance ”. He has realized that he needs more feet on the ground to implement his vision and that it is impossible to micro-pilot governance and growth.
Anurag Thakur | Photo credit: BCCL
The Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo also did the electoral and caste calculation. For example, Anurag Thakur had little to show in terms of performance as Deputy Minister of Finance, but he was brought up and in charge of sports and I&B, perhaps because he not only speaks but is also from Himachal who goes to the polls. Hardeep Puri delivered and was rewarded, but it also helps that he’s a Sikh and that the BJP has an eye on the Punjab elections.
Anupriya Patel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: BCCL
The BJP strove to shed its upper caste Brahmanic label and inducted three more non-Yadav OBCs and three more Dalits into the cabinet. Not wanting to lose any more allies (the BJP has already lost Akali Dal and Shiv Sena), Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel was housed, as were some JD (U) leaders and the late Ram Vilas Paswan’s brother. By bringing in Anupriya, the Modi-Shah duo sent a strong signal that UP is high on the agenda while appeasing the Kurmi vote bank.
There are a total of 15 UP inclusions now as Narayan Rane’s induction despite money laundering case against him is a strong message to the Shiv Sena that the BJP is preparing a “do it alone” future in Maharashtra .
Pratima Bhoumik during the oath ceremony
In addition to promoting Kiren Rijiju, the Modi government has included Pratima Bhoumik in the Union cabinet, the first Tripura resident to become Minister of independent India. Bhoumik, 52, is serving her first term as a member of parliament for Lok Sabha.
Low profile Mansukh Laxman Mandaviya, from Gujarat who was previously an MoS for ports, chemicals and fertilizers, has landed with perhaps the most critical portfolio – health, amid the pandemic.
Narendra Modi did not touch the big four – home, finance, defense and foreign affairs. Nitin Gadkari is perhaps one of the only top performers left on the sidelines.
Photo credit: PTI
Overall, in addition to achieving a good social balance, the Modi government on the whole seems to want to improve its workforce, bring more expertise – there are now four former chief ministers in the Cabinet; fill the governance gap and appear more inclusive.
The new Cabinet is in place and has its job to do. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to inject new energy and deliver the goods. The outcome of the rejig will certainly have a big impact on Modi’s avatar as a performer and his outlook for the next term.
Sources
2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/columns/article/mission-reboot-modi-cabinet-2-0/782752
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]