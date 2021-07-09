Trump Said “What the F —” When Fox Called Arizona For Biden: Book





Trump became enraged after Fox News called Arizona for Biden on Election Night 2020, according to a new book. ” What is that ? What can they call it? Trump said, according to the book. He directed his fury against the Murdochs and declared that they were “always” there to have him. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Then President Donald Trump got angry when Fox News called the state of Arizona for Democratic candidate Joe Biden on election night 2020, according to Michael Wolff’s “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Chairman”.

It was a shocking call that marked the beginning of the end of Trump’s re-election campaign, and the president’s aides quickly went into damage control mode in order to contain his fury.

” What is that ? What can they call it? Trump said, according to the book, an early copy of which was obtained by Insider. “We win. And everyone can see we’re going to win. Everyone calls to say we’re winning. And then they shoot that?”

Matt Oczkowski, the data guru of the Trump campaign and former product manager at controversial Cambridge Analytica, tried to console Trump and assure him that his role model would end up wearing Arizona.

“When the votes come, we’ll win,” Oczkowski said. “Absolutely, we are going to win.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s son Eric searched for his own answers, asking campaign staff, “Where are these votes coming from in Arizona?” How is it going ? You said we were good, ”the book says.

But most of Trump’s rage was directed at Fox News itself. Company chief Rupert Murdoch had given the network’s election office the green light to call Arizona for Biden minutes earlier.

Shortly after 11 p.m. ET, Murdoch’s son Lachlan received a call from Fox News data service saying they were ready to make the call to Arizona. Lachlan relayed the information to his father and asked if the network should go ahead and announce it.

“His father, with a signature growl, nodded, adding, ‘F — him,'” Wolff wrote.

Trump, reacting to Biden’s victory a little later, said the Murdochs were “still trying to fuck him,” according to the book. “He was the goose that laid the golden eggs at Fox, and what did that get him? They owed him, but they fucked him.”

In the weeks and months following Biden’s victory, Trump and his followers launched a fierce and completely unfounded public message campaign aimed at convincing his supporters that the election had been “rigged” and stolen from him.

His legal team, led by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, has filed lawsuits in battlefield states across the country seeking to overturn Biden’s victory in those states and return the White House to Trump.

All lawsuits were dismissed, and non-partisan election experts and cybersecurity officials determined that contrary to Trump and Giuliani’s claims, the 2020 election was the safest and most secure in U.S. history.

Giuliani, for his part, recently had his lawyer’s license suspended in New York and Washington, DC, after an appeals division of the New York Supreme Court found “uncontested evidence” that he “Communicated manifestly false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public. in general “about elections.

Wolff’s previous reporting on Trump’s White House has come under scrutiny after reporters and fact-checkers discovered that some of the details in his first administration book did not match.

He defended the book, however, and said he sticks to his reporting. He also said that “Landslide” only featured episodes confirmed by Trump staff or supported by multiple sources.

