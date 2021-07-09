The threat of China invading Taiwan grows every day. What the United States can do to stop it.

In his speech celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party last week, President Xi Jinping proclaimed that China has never intimidated or oppressed the people of any other country. Yet that is exactly what Beijing is doing to Taiwan, and its growing aggression against the democratic island has raised concerns that it is trying to take it by force.

The question is not whether the United States should defend Taiwan during the war, but how to prevent the war in the first place. Now is the time to strengthen US-Taiwan security cooperation.

For years, world leaders have hesitated to respond to China’s military aggression in the region. But escalating rhetoric and military developments from Beijing are pushing Washington and its allies to work together in ways never before seen, such as joint US-Japanese military planning for a conflict with China over Taiwan. On Monday alone, Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said that in the event of an attack on Taiwan, Japan and the United States must defend Taiwan together.“

The unification of Taiwan by force as a Chinese policy has been around since Chairman Mao Zedong coined the term. Although the onset of the Korean War spared Taiwan such a fate during this time, China’s unfulfilled aspirations continue to haunt the Communist Party. In recent years, Xi has linked the annexation of Taiwan, which split from mainland China amid civil war in 1949, to his Dream of china for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. In the eyes of the Communist Party elites, the unification of Taiwan is the last step in making China great again.

The Communist Party now controls Asia’s most powerful army, the People’s Liberation Army, and Beijing’s growing sense of urgency to annex Taiwan is evident in the major changes to its military position. Beijing understands that the United States is the most significant obstacle to its conquest of Taiwan and has transformed its strength to specifically compensate for American operational advantages in the Pacific theater. To this end, the Chinese military has developed anti-ship ballistic missiles, attack submarines and a range of air and naval platforms to conduct saturation attacks to overwhelm enemies, all supported by space systems that make it more integrated and deadly.

Overall, China’s emergence as a close military competitor to the United States represents the greatest strategic challenge facing Washington. The pace and intensity of China’s military modernization seems to have taken America’s leaders by surprise. This is perhaps less due to Beijing’s mastery in concealing its efforts and more to Washington’s complacent neglect of the Communist Party’s ambitious pursuit of national rejuvenation as a means of challenging the post-world order. -cold war led by the United States.

In this environment, it is impossible to accurately predict when China might attempt a full-scale invasion of Taiwan. Given the complexities involved, even Xi may not have a definitive timeline. However, the existence of a significant military imbalance between China and Taiwan, with the much more powerful side intending to subject the other to political domination, increases the possibility and temptation of war.

What is certain is that the Communist Party is already taking action against Taiwan. For years, he has waged deliberate and progressive military provocations below the threshold of armed conflict, with the aim of compressing the space in which the Taiwanese military can operate while intimidating its people. These operations created significant challenges for Taiwanese leaders, who must carefully calibrate their responses based on the level of ambiguity and varying severity.

Such sub-conflict operations, known as gray area aggression, include frequent incursions into airspace by fighter planes of the People’s Liberation Army, Chinese warships show of force around Taiwan, cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns designed to demoralize Taiwanese society and undermine popular support for the Taipei government.

Soon it is possible to see an escalation without all-out war. The exchange of fire between Chinese and Taiwanese forces, small-scale missile attacks and the Chinese seizure of the outer islands of Taiwan are all possible. Si Xis Seeks Third Term At 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress in 2022 is expected to grope due to internal opposition, taking military action against Taiwan could validate its credentials both as a champion of China’s great rise and as a strong leader capable of standing up to the so-called hegemonic forces of the Americas.

However, all-out war is unlikely to occur in the near future, as the People’s Liberation Army has yet to resolve significant operational issues to stage an amphibious invasion of Taiwan. But the Communist Party has proclaimed that the military will be a fully modernized force by 2027, which could be when China sees a window of opportunity for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan. Factors that could prompt Beijing to such military adventurism include diminished American deterrence and Taiwan’s continued failure to implement critical military reforms.

To deter this potential conflict, the United States and Taiwan must create uncertainty in the minds of Chinese government elites, while credibly demonstrating their ability to impose unacceptable costs if Beijing were to choose conflict. This means that Taiwan must rapidly strengthen its short-term combat capabilities and defense readiness on the basis of asymmetric warfare.

This could be accomplished by fully implementing and institutionalizing the Taiwanese mandated force modernization priorities. General concept of defense, which to The US government has strongly supported as this would effectively allocate Taiwan’s limited resources to systems that directly improve its defense strategy. The ODC aims to maximize Taiwan’s combat power to survive a Chinese attack, disrupt Chinese operational flow, and negate the effectiveness of its military mission. The defense acquisition of Taiwan is expected to focus on cost-effective, affordable in large numbers, mobile, survivable and deadly systems.

The United States, for its part, should prioritize Taiwan’s defense readiness and work with Taipei to quickly reform and implement its defense strategy, while streamlining its procurement system by creating a group of joint US-Taiwan work that focuses on the implementation of the ODC.

In addition, the United States should position stockpiles of ammunition, spare parts and other key defense equipment that could directly improve Taiwan’s readiness for war. It would also demonstrate the commitment and political will of the United States. Congress could model this initiative on the War reserve stocks for the allies program he maintains with Israel.

The United States should also prioritize capacity building among allies and American forces that can work together to target critical vulnerabilities of the People’s Liberation Army in an emergency in Taiwan. Together, they must develop the means to disrupt, deny, degrade, destroy or deceive Chinese military assets, thus preventing it from achieving military success against Taiwan. This would greatly enhance credible deterrence and could prevent war.

The threat of Chinese military aggression is no longer hypothetical; gray area operations have already started. If the Communist Party’s aggression continued to escalate, an all-out attack on Taiwan could become probable, with economic and military consequences that would shake the world. The question is not whether the United States should defend Taiwan during the war, but how to prevent the war in the first place. Now is the time to strengthen US-Taiwan security cooperation to ensure peace in the Taiwan Strait.