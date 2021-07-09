Irish parents suspect foul play in Pakistani daughters’ deaths





Kelsey Devlin (R) pictured with partner Syed Atif Abbas. Photo provided by the author Two British MPs write to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking for help. Parents say their daughter traveled to Pakistan with her partner, two children. Woman buried without parental consent.

LONDON: The parents of a woman who died in Pakistan ten days ago in what they believe to be suspicious circumstances have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the case.

Kelsey Devlin’s Irish parents, Chloe Devlin and Sean Devlin, who live in Burnley near Manchester, told Geo News in an interview that they suspect their daughter may have died abnormally and that an investigation is fully investigated. independent investigation should therefore be conducted to establish the facts.

Kelsey visited Pakistan on June 3 and died on June 30. Her partner Syed Atif Abbas and her children Zara Devlin, 8, and Zain Abbas, 6 traveled with her.

According to Kelsey’s parents, they had traveled to meet Atifs’ mother, who was reportedly seriously ill.

They said they contacted the British High Commission (BHC) whose staff were denied access to Kelsey while she was in hospital.

When approached by Geo News, the BHC and the UK Foreign Office declined to comment on the matter.

Atif declined to talk about the allegations made by his wife’s parents, but said the BHC “was aware of what had happened”.

Parliamentarians Antony Higginbotham and Naz Shah have written to Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking his government for help.

Their letter says: What is extremely concerning is that the family have now learned three different stories about Kelsey’s death. They were first told she died of COVID, then from a stroke followed by sepsis, now from a heart attack. Having since received a copy of the death certificate, these concerns are further heightened as it states “epilepsy since childhood”. Kelsey never had epilepsy and was an avid footballer who was very fit and well.

The letter goes on to say that the family “sincerely believe there is a possibility that Kelsey was killed.” Her relationship with her partner has been described as one of “coercion and control”.

British MPs stressed that Kelsey’s case “bears frightening similarities to that of the murder of Samia Shahid, who was a member of the Naz Shah MP and who was brutally raped and murdered in Pakistan in 2016”.

Sean Devlin said Kelsey was admitted to hospital on June 9. Three days later, Atif told her parents she was in bad shape, asking for their prayers, then sent a photo of Kelsey with a breathing mask on her face while in a hospital bed. On June 15, they were told Kelsey had been put into a medically induced coma with Atif also sharing a video of Kelsey. Then, on June 30, Kelsey passed away.

Kelsey’s father alleges that his daughter was buried without any consultation or consent from the family and that they were not informed until after the burial.

He called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter and order an independent investigation.

The MPs letter further states on behalf of the family: we are also requesting an exhumation of the body for the purpose of a full autopsy and repatriation to the UK and the children to be returned to the UK to their grandparents- parents. “

“If Kelsey was in fact ill and died of illness, as suggested, the family has a right to be transparent about the circumstances surrounding her death and responses to the concerns they raised so that they can get a closure and mourn for their daughter / sister. This can only be achieved with your intervention and commitment to shedding light on Kelsey’s death, “he adds.

