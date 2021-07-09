BEM UI explains King of Lip Service review





The King of Lip Service’s statement is not a personal attack on Jokowi. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – University of Indonesia Student Executive Council (BEM UI) Chairman Leon Alvinda Putra responded to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s response to criticism submitted FINE UI who dubbed President Jokowi ‘The King of Lip Service’. He also objected that the criticism was equated with personal attacks that Jokowi had already received, such as the phrases “klemer-kelmer” and “plunged-plunge”. “I don’t agree with this opinion when ‘The King of Lip Service’ is equated with its staff like ‘klemar-klemer’, ‘plunged-plunge’ and so on,” Leon said in an online discussion. , Friday (9/7). Leon explained that the meme that was uploaded to the official BEM UI account some time ago was a form of criticism of BEM UI to Jokowi as chairman because what Jokowi said was not true. He denied that the statement was a personal attack on Jokowi. “So, first of all, there are two different things between personal attacks like ‘klemar-klemer’, ‘plunged-plunge’ and the critics we call ‘the king of empty talk’,” he said. -he declares. He explained that the reason BEM UI gave Jokowi the nickname “the king of lip service” was because there were many issues that were in the public spotlight, which were also being watched by BEM UI and several other parts of the movement, which the president did. not take seriously. According to him, the statement made by President Jokowi regarding several crucial issues such as the revision of the ITE law, the question of strengthening the KPK is just a breath of fresh air and contradicts the conditions occurring in reality. . “This is why we characterize the statements he issued as mere words, not a statement that we can hold as a community in hope that the problem can be resolved from what Pak Jokowi has said,” a- he declared. Previously, BEM UI uploaded a meme containing reviews of President Joko Widodo on BEM UI’s social media accounts, both on Twitter and Instagram. In the meme, BEM UI highlighted Jokowi’s broken promises and said the president often makes promises.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/qvz6xs328/bem-ui-jelaskan-kritikan-the-king-of-lip-service The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos