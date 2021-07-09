The Islamic Republic of Iran is in trouble. The mullahs in Iran have pushed the country into the Dark Ages. No, there is no wild aggregation on this. But, before we get into the details on this crucial question, let’s first look at the 2022 midterm elections in the United States. For President Joe Biden’s Democrats, there is hardly any good news, which would delight Americans or Democratic voters. Bidens’ actions on national and international issues have been a total mess. His administration allowed Iranian-backed Houthi militias in Yemen to spread its notoriety by removing this terrorist entity from the list of terrorist groups. Biden has also shown a strange weakness towards Palestinian Hamas, which in fact, sooner or later, will make the Israeli-Palestinian conflict even deeper and more complicated. The betrayal of the Biden administration with the Middle Eastern allies of the Americas, especially Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, would only be good news for the Iranian regime and even the Turkish dreamer of the Ottoman Caliphate Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

Since the 2020 US election, the Biden administration and Democrats have seen former President Donald Trump as a threat, due to Trump’s popularity in the country. They spare no effort to discredit Trump and even portray him as an anti-Semite or an enemy of the United States. But the Jewish population and patriotic Israelis are aware that it was Donald Trump and his administration who did much for the Jewish state and also played a crucial role in normalizing relations between Israel and a number of Arab nations. Still, Democrats won’t rest until they can even go further by calling Donald Trump a neo-Nazi. As part of the propaganda, UK newspaper The Guardian, quoting then Chief of Staff John Kelly, said: Trump congratulated Adolph Hitler and said: Hitler did a lot of good things.

The remark by the former U.S. president on the 2018 trip that allegedly stunned Kelly, a retired U.S. Marine Corps general, is reported in a new book by Michael Bender of The Wall Street Journal.

Bender reports that Trump made the remark during an impromptu history lesson in which Kelly reminded the President which countries were on which side during the conflict and connected the points of WWI to WWII and to all of Hitler’s atrocities.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Trump, Liz Harrington, said: This is totally untrue. President Trump never said that. This is fake news made up, probably by a general who was incompetent and fired.

Indeed, this is just another outrageous propaganda from Democrats and their cronies. The reason is that Joe Biden and his party leaders are already worried about the possible outcome of the 2022 midterm elections, where analysts see the ruling party’s absolute majority in the Senate and Congress could be lost to profit. of their Republican rivals. This means that President Joe Biden will lose his monopoly on Capitol Hill, which will be a big hurdle for the president and his party, especially when many of their initiatives and actions, including border control, have been rejected. by the public.

Meanwhile, from Iran, there is good news for Donald Trump. As Democrats propagate by claiming that the Trump administration’s policy of stacking sanctions against Iran to force it to abandon its nuclear weapons program has failed in its primary objective; now even Trump’s critics say there is no doubt that the maximum pressure sanctions have wreaked havoc on the Iranian economy; they have cost the country billions of dollars in lost revenue and made it difficult for Iranians to import a variety of items, including spare equipment to maintain the country’s aging power grid. This grid has remained in place most of the time as the country’s population has grown.

Iranian electricity depends primarily on power plants that generate electricity by burning cheap and abundant oil and gas. Consequently, its electricity prices are among the lowest in the world, inviting waste. In particular, the low rates have made it profitable to mine very expensive cryptocurrency. Tokens such as Bitcoin have been widely exploited to evade international sanctions; In response to demand it placed on the power grid, the Iranian government banned the practice earlier this year.

Meanwhile, a historic drought has made it difficult for the country to generate hydroelectric power, an important source of Iranian electricity. Iran’s only nuclear reactor, located in the southern city of Bushehr, suffered an emergency shutdown in June; the incident was blamed on a faulty generator, which has since been repaired and the plant has come back online.

As temperatures have risen in the summer, more Iranians are using electrically intensive cooling methods, resulting in a gap between production and demand. Iran can generate around 65,000 megawatts of electricity under perfect conditions, but in practice typically generates 55,000 megawatts or less, due to blackouts and technical failures,according to an Associated Press report. The demand for electricity, meanwhile, rose to 66,000 megawatts.

In response to the high demand and lack of supply, Iranian authorities have scheduled power outages to reduce the load on the power grid, and Iran has faced a wave of severe blackouts. These blackouts affected many aspects of life in Iran; traffic lights, water pumping systems, shops and industry have all been affected by the blackouts. The same goes for repeaters, which are devices used to amplify signals from cell phones found in major Iranian cities.

Meanwhile, analysts say, Iran’s power shortage will continue to worsen, pushing the country to new hours of blackout every day. With this growing electricity crisis, if Joe Bidens’ latest offer to bring Iran to the nuclear negotiating table fails, the Iranians will face a devastating economic crisis as well as a further rise in unemployment and poverty.