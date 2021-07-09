PM Imran Khan heads the National Export Development Council formed by the Ministry of Commerce





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: NEDB Files will oversee the alignment, progress and implementation of the Strategic Trade Policy Framework. The Ministry of Commerce will act as the secretariat of the board of directors and its meeting will be held every two months. The Government indicates that other sectors and representatives will be added in due course over time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the National Export Development Board (NEDB), formed by the Ministry of Commerce to “increase the competitiveness of Pakistan’s exports”.

The ministry released on Friday the list of government members who will sit on the board of directors as well as individuals it will invite to sit on the board. He also published the mandate of the board of directors.

“Provide strategic guidance to increase the competitiveness of Pakistan’s exports by continuously improving the enabling environment for exports and increasing the capacity of enterprises,” read the terms of reference shared by the ministry.

The ministry said the NEDB will also oversee “the alignment, progress and implementation of the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) as well as various sector policy initiatives”.

It will also serve as a “monitoring and evaluation platform” to help the government develop policies and improvement initiatives in various export sectors.

“Provide advice and support to relevant institutions responsible for promoting foreign and local export-oriented investments in the country,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Commerce will provide the secretariat for the board of directors and its meeting will be held every two months.

The government press release also said other sectors and their representatives will be added by the ministry in “due course”. He also said the council “can co-opt local and foreign Pakistani experts, women and young entrepreneurs on any specific sectoral issue.”

Composition of the NEDB

Members Designation Prime Minister of Pakistan President Advisor to the Prime Minister / Minister of Trade and Investment Member Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Member Minister of Industry and Production Member Minister of Finance and Revenue Member Minister of Energy / Power Division Member Minister of National Food Security and Research Member Governor of State Bank of Pakistan Member Secretary of Commerce Member / Secretary Finance Board Member BR Member President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ex-officio President Pakistan Business Council Ex-officio President Chamber of Commerce and of industry of foreign investors

Other representatives / members of the public sector to be invited based on the agenda:

Members Minister of Foreign Affairs / Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ministry of Economic Affairs / Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of Petroleum / Secretary Petroleum Division Minister of Maritime Affairs / Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs Chief Ministers of the respective Provincial Governments / Chief Secretaries respective Any other ministry / department

Private sector representatives to invite:

SectorMembersOrganizationTextile and clothing Bashir Ali Mohammad Gul Ahmed. KarachiAhsan BashirSuraj Cotton Mills, Lahoreljaz KhokharAshraf Industries, Sialkot Khurram MukhtarSadaqat Textiles, Faisalabad Shahzad Asghar Style Textile, LahoreLeather S. Anjum Zafar Eastern Group, Lahore Irfan IqbalNova Leathers. KarachiPharmaceutical Khalid Mahmood Getz Pharma. KarachiEngineering Goods Almas Hyder Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd, LahoreFaisal Afridi Haier Group, LahoreRiceChairmanRice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), Lahore Fruits & Vegetables Waheed Ahmedlftekhar Ahmed & Co. Karachi AgricultureMahmood Nawaz ShahSindh Mango Growers & Exporters. HyderabadSurgical Instruments Shakir IqbalHilbro International, SialkotInformation Technology President Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) Ammara MasoodNDC TECH, Karachie-CommerceMuneeb Maayr Bykea, Karachi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/359276-pm-imran-khan-to-chair-national-export-development-board-formed-by-commerce-ministry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos