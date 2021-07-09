On the advice of the Prime Minister, the newly inducted ministers meet with their predecessors

Modi’s cabinet reshuffle: Many newly inducted ministers took over their new ministries on Thursday. However, before taking charge, they paid a courtesy visit to their predecessors. They followed the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who asked the newly inducted ministers to meet with their predecessors to seek their “advice and relevant experience”.

Following Prime Minister Modi’s advice on Thursday, many ministers of the Union’s Council of Ministers called on their predecessors to seek their “guidance”.

During his first meeting with the newly inducted ministers on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi advised them to meet their respective predecessors and learn from their experience.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju met his predecessor and top BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and “sought his advice”. In a tweet after the meeting, Rijiju said: “Called my senior colleague and predecessor as Union Law & Justice Minister Sh @rsprasad ji. Asked for his guidance in advancing the vision of the Honorable PM @ narendramodi ji to build a #NewIndia. “

Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy also followed the Prime Minister’s advice and the first thing he did in the morning was to visit his predecessor and colleague Prahlad Singh Patel.

Patel tweeted and said that G Kishan Reddy had come to visit him at his residence and it was a good visit.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar valued Prime Minister Modi’s advice and said that following the advice of those who have served before is the first step to knowing the work entrusted.

The ANI news agency reports that ministers who were unable to meet with their predecessors are planning to do so soon. The minister will look for time and visit the former minister responsible. The minister was unable to meet with his predecessor due to various meetings, the agency reported citing sources.

No less than 43 leaders were sworn in on Wednesday in the first reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid Covid protocols, took place days before the monsoon session of Parliament.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.