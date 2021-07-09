Politics
Boris Johnson invited to investigate death of British woman in Pakistan | Burnley
Pakistani Prime Minister and Boris Johnson have been asked to intervene in the case of a Briton who died in Pakistan, with MPs and her family calling for transparency on the circumstances.
Kelsey Devlin, a 27-year-old caregiver and mother of two from Burnley, Lancashire, died on June 30 in a hospital in Rawalpindi. Death certificate says the previously healthy young woman died of sepsis, stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest, but her family in Burnley express concern for her well-being in Pakistan before his death.
They are also alarmed by fundamental inconsistencies in the death certificate, such as mistaking her age, falsely stating that she was a Muslim and married, and falsely claiming that she had suffered from epilepsy since birth.
Devlins’ family and a colleague say they received conflicting accounts of how she fell ill shortly after arriving in Pakistan. She told the colleague she was admitted with suspected malaria, but the family said she was told first she had a stomach problem and then coronavirus.
Two MPs wrote to Johnson and Pakistani Imran Khan, saying: The nature of the events that took place raises a number of suspicions and it is now essential that an independent investigation be carried out into this matter.
Antony Higginbotham, MP for Burnley, and Naz Shah, MP for Bradford West, said the Devlins family sincerely believed it was possible that Kelsey was killed, with her relationship with her partner being described as a relationship of coercion and control.
MEPs called on the two prime ministers to intervene personally in the case. They also requested the exhumation of Devlin’s body for the purpose of a full autopsy and repatriation to the UK, and [for] the children are sent back to the UK to their grandparents.
They wrote: If Kelsey was in fact ill and died of illness, the family still has the right to be transparent about the circumstances surrounding her death and the illness that caused it. They want and deserve answers to the concerns they raised so that they can get a fence and then be allowed to mourn their daughter / sister. This can only be achieved with your intervention and commitment to shedding light on Kelsey’s death.
The Guardian learned that Devlin was romantically involved with a British co-worker shortly before flying to Pakistan.
The colleague says that Devlin and her ex-partner, a Pakistani man she met in the UK when she was 16 and who is the father of her two children, agreed to part ways with her sometime before her dead. The Devlins family in Burnley said the ex was very keen on their children receiving an Islamic education in Pakistan and now refuses to allow them to return home to the UK.
Devlin traveled to Pakistan on June 3 with her eight-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, circumventing the Covid travel ban because the children’s paternal grandmother is believed to be dying.
A few years ago, Devlin moved to Wirral and she had recently started training as a caregiver. The colleague, who the Guardian agreed not to name, said he and Devlin started a non-sexual romantic relationship earlier this year. He says Devlin planned to come back from Pakistan on her own and leave the children for six months to attend a madrasa.
The death certificate records the underlying cause of death such as aciscemic stroke and VAP [ventilator-associated pneumonia]/sepsis. He notes that she was on maximum inotropic assistance to stabilize circulation and optimize oxygen supply. As immediate and intermediate causes, he lists cardiopulmonary arrest.
Higginbotham said he asked Pakistan Foreign Ministry officials to monitor Devlin after his family raised concerns for his well-being before his death. He said they went to the hospital but couldn’t get access to her to see if she was happy in Pakistan or wanted to return to the UK.
The Guardian asked the Foreign Office a series of questions, including what attempts it had made to help the family before Devlin’s death. He did not respond to questions but sent a one-sentence statement saying: We are supporting the family of a British national after her death in Pakistan.
Burnley’s family said they asked Lancashire Police for help before his death and said an officer told them they could not intervene in an overseas case.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: We have been informed of the death of Miss Devlins. We are liaising with the partners concerned to support his family. Our hearts go out to his family at this sad time.
Pakistani police said they were not asked to investigate the case and no one raised suspicions about Devlin’s death.
The Guardian contacted Devlin’s ex-partner in Pakistan via WhatsApp and expressed surprise that the death could be considered suspicious.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/09/boris-johnson-urged-to-look-into-death-of-british-woman-in-pakistan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]