Boris Johnson invited to investigate death of British woman in Pakistan | Burnley

Pakistani Prime Minister and Boris Johnson have been asked to intervene in the case of a Briton who died in Pakistan, with MPs and her family calling for transparency on the circumstances.

Kelsey Devlin, a 27-year-old caregiver and mother of two from Burnley, Lancashire, died on June 30 in a hospital in Rawalpindi. Death certificate says the previously healthy young woman died of sepsis, stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest, but her family in Burnley express concern for her well-being in Pakistan before his death.

They are also alarmed by fundamental inconsistencies in the death certificate, such as mistaking her age, falsely stating that she was a Muslim and married, and falsely claiming that she had suffered from epilepsy since birth.

Devlins’ family and a colleague say they received conflicting accounts of how she fell ill shortly after arriving in Pakistan. She told the colleague she was admitted with suspected malaria, but the family said she was told first she had a stomach problem and then coronavirus.

Two MPs wrote to Johnson and Pakistani Imran Khan, saying: The nature of the events that took place raises a number of suspicions and it is now essential that an independent investigation be carried out into this matter.

Antony Higginbotham, MP for Burnley, and Naz Shah, MP for Bradford West, said the Devlins family sincerely believed it was possible that Kelsey was killed, with her relationship with her partner being described as a relationship of coercion and control.

MEPs called on the two prime ministers to intervene personally in the case. They also requested the exhumation of Devlin’s body for the purpose of a full autopsy and repatriation to the UK, and [for] the children are sent back to the UK to their grandparents.

They wrote: If Kelsey was in fact ill and died of illness, the family still has the right to be transparent about the circumstances surrounding her death and the illness that caused it. They want and deserve answers to the concerns they raised so that they can get a fence and then be allowed to mourn their daughter / sister. This can only be achieved with your intervention and commitment to shedding light on Kelsey’s death.

Kelsey Devlin died on June 30 in a hospital in Rawalpindi. Photograph: Christopher Thomond / The Guardian

The Guardian learned that Devlin was romantically involved with a British co-worker shortly before flying to Pakistan.

The colleague says that Devlin and her ex-partner, a Pakistani man she met in the UK when she was 16 and who is the father of her two children, agreed to part ways with her sometime before her dead. The Devlins family in Burnley said the ex was very keen on their children receiving an Islamic education in Pakistan and now refuses to allow them to return home to the UK.

Devlin traveled to Pakistan on June 3 with her eight-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, circumventing the Covid travel ban because the children’s paternal grandmother is believed to be dying.

A few years ago, Devlin moved to Wirral and she had recently started training as a caregiver. The colleague, who the Guardian agreed not to name, said he and Devlin started a non-sexual romantic relationship earlier this year. He says Devlin planned to come back from Pakistan on her own and leave the children for six months to attend a madrasa.

The death certificate records the underlying cause of death such as aciscemic stroke and VAP [ventilator-associated pneumonia]/sepsis. He notes that she was on maximum inotropic assistance to stabilize circulation and optimize oxygen supply. As immediate and intermediate causes, he lists cardiopulmonary arrest.

Higginbotham said he asked Pakistan Foreign Ministry officials to monitor Devlin after his family raised concerns for his well-being before his death. He said they went to the hospital but couldn’t get access to her to see if she was happy in Pakistan or wanted to return to the UK.

The Guardian asked the Foreign Office a series of questions, including what attempts it had made to help the family before Devlin’s death. He did not respond to questions but sent a one-sentence statement saying: We are supporting the family of a British national after her death in Pakistan.

Burnley’s family said they asked Lancashire Police for help before his death and said an officer told them they could not intervene in an overseas case.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: We have been informed of the death of Miss Devlins. We are liaising with the partners concerned to support his family. Our hearts go out to his family at this sad time.

Pakistani police said they were not asked to investigate the case and no one raised suspicions about Devlin’s death.

The Guardian contacted Devlin’s ex-partner in Pakistan via WhatsApp and expressed surprise that the death could be considered suspicious.