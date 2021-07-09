Case of the explosion of a parcel in Darbhanga: the NIA obtains 7 additional days of custody of 2 accused LeT terrorists | Patna News





PATNA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday obtained seven additional days of detention against suspected terrorist brothers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Mohammad Nasir Khan and Imran Khan for further questioning in connection with their alleged involvement in the case of the explosion of packages at Darbhanga station. -Terrorist attack plot in India. Sources said the duo’s additional period of detention was primarily aimed at getting to know their alleged Pakistan-based international manager who was ordering them online. The duo were produced on Friday in a special NIA court here in Patna with another defendant, Kafil Ansari. Nasir and Imrans were remanded in custody for seven days with the agency until Friday, when they were due to be brought to court. Their new pre-trial detention with the NIA would start from Saturday and end on July 16. Sources said the NIA did not pray for Kafil’s continued pre-trial detention, after which he was transferred to judicial custody at Beur Central Prison on Friday after six days of questioning. The NIA had taken the trio to Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, and then to Hyderabad for questioning while in pre-trial detention. The NIA had requested a total of ten days in pre-trial detention for Nasir and Imran on Friday for further questioning, but the court accepted a seven-day period. Sources said the NIA has not filed a petition requesting the custody of alleged LeT recruited from India, Haji Salim, who is currently inside Beur Central Prison in a high security environment. Nasir and Imran shared vital information with the NIA about their terrorist plot, which was larger and needed to be implemented nationwide. They also shared information about their manager in Pakistan who told them how to plan for terrorist attacks. Both are set to share more information for which additional questioning time was needed, a senior source said. The sources said that although it was Salim who recruited Nasir and Imran into the terrorist plan, Kafil also had an important association with them throughout the plot. Once the interrogation of Nasir and Imrans is completed, the NIA could then return Kafil to pre-trial detention for another round of questioning in order to corroborate all the facts and information. Further arrests could take place after further questioning, a source said. The Darbhanga explosion took place inside a package on platform number one on June 17. The NIA said Nasir and Imran planted the IED containing liquid chemicals inside the package and reserved it on the train to Darbhanga from Secunderabad to cause an explosion en route that failed. . The duo were arrested in Hyderabad on June 30. Both settled two decades ago since Kairana of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh as clothing traders. Later on July 2, Salim and Kafil were also arrested in Kairana for their alleged involvement in the terrorist plot with Nasir and Imran.

