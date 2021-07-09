Donald Trump is a better community organizer than Barack Obama ever was





Former President Donald J. Trump files class actions against social media companies.

Former President Donald Trump speaks about the filing of lawsuits targeting Facebook, Google and Twitter and their CEOs at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ on July 7, 2021. Credit – Jabin BotsfordThe Washington Post / Getty Images

This article is part of The DC Brief, TIMEs political newsletter. Sign up here to receive stories like this delivered to your inbox every day of the week.

For years there was always a tweet. At least until there isn’t.

In 2014, as tensions flared in Ferguson, Missouri after the shooting of Michael Brown, then private citizen Donald Trump took to Twitter to mock the president. Obama is organizing the community from the Ferguson Oval Office today, Trump tweeted with typical contempt and obvious amplification of Obama’s conservative favorite ding as an activist. More riots will certainly follow.

I’d link to the original tweet, but Trump is now banned from the platform, which is precisely why we care about it right now at The DC Brief.

At the time, community organizing was a short-term critique of Obama’s non-traditional path to the White House and a subtle attack on the process of building communities and using a sense of oneness to force change. It also gave Obama’s critics permission to ignore his historic victory, best-selling memoir, and formidable political talent, potentially a once-in-a-generation skill that passed anyone who came after an amateur. (Thanks, Obama has a different resonance among next generation leaders who are struggling to match his skills.)

But Trump, a leader of the Birther movement against Obama and considering another White House race, just wanted to feed the beast that was his online following, bracing for a future White House race.

Well, it turns out that Obama’s movement-building skills may have a rival in Trump, whose time after his decisive loss in November was spent building a grievance brotherhood and community. of wrongs. It suffices to witness the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill, an event that ultimately got him fired from the social media platforms he once used to troll his enemies. The return of trumps to gatherings portends more of the same Make America Great Again fantasy that keeps fact-checkers going. As he has told his friends and alluded to his supporters, he seems to think he is going to be reinstated as President of the United States by a miraculous decree.

The story continues

This week, Trump once again extended our disbelief, even under the legal control of New York prosecutors. From his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, he announced on Wednesday that he would sue Facebook, Twitter and Google and their executives for expelling him from platforms. The tech platforms independently decided that the risk of handing Trump back the keys to the kingdom was no longer worth the millions they had raised in advertising revenue for his presence on them. It is not a corporate responsibility to protect anyone’s free speech rights.

Trump’s lawsuit against Big Tech isn’t meant to win. They’re meant to raise money, which is why the Republican Party’s campaign guns amplified that message and much of Washington simply shrugged its shoulders when Trump complained. The former presidents’ editorial today The Wall Street Journal is only slightly more convincing than its press conference on Wednesday. As if to convey the lack of seriousness of his efforts, he filed the lawsuits in the Southern District of Florida and not in the California jurisdictions that Facebook’s terms of service agreements require when someone has signed up, that it was you, me, or the Pope, who Trump once assaulted via Twitter.

Trump is the master of using a lawsuit as a proxy for press releases. The lawsuits here are meant to spawn baseless grievances that social media companies are silencing conservatives and stoking more animosity against the Silicon Valley elite among their supporters. His Community Organization 101: It’s nearly impossible for Trump to retrieve his login credentials from his social accounts, but there is a way to convince his followers that they should step in on his behalf and flood platforms with his insanity and victimization. And maybe even vote for him again, if he chooses to run in 2024, as he said. After all, as Obama showed us, a voice can change a room, but a room can change a country.

Make sense of what matters in Washington. Sign up for the daily DC Brief newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-better-community-organizer-180150248.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos