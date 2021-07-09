Students train for the united front: academic





PIONEERING SEEDS:

Taiwanese Students at School in Fujian Province of China Must Take Oath to CCP and Study Xis’ Teachings, NCKU Teacher Says By Chen Yu-fu and William Hetherington / Journalist, with editor

Beijing is training Taiwanese at Minnan Normal University to support its united front efforts in Taiwan, a Chinese researcher said on Tuesday. The school in Zhangzhou, China’s Fujian Province, had already trained nearly 300 Taiwanese last month, said Hung Ching-fu, a professor at National Cheng Kung University (NCKU). Taiwanese graduating from the program are expected to return to Taiwan as the pioneer seeds of China’s united front efforts, he said, adding that the government should be on guard. From September of last year to last month, China held six semesters of the training program, he said, adding that it had stepped up its enrollment efforts this year to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Students in the program are required to take an oath of allegiance to the CCP and must study Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ teachings () on socialism with Chinese characteristics in a new era, he said. They are also taught the CCP’s policies towards Taiwan and told that they must take responsibility for helping the homeland unite peacefully, Hung said. They are told that this should be the biggest ambition of their life. The CCP has also tried to appeal to the Taiwanese by offering educational programs in Hoklo (also known as the Taiwanese) and telling them that the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family and the blood is more. thick as water, he said. The program emphasizes the similarities of Taiwanese culture in Hoklo to that of China’s Fujian Province and teaches students that the Chinese economy can benefit Taiwan, he said. It also covers the implementation plans of the Chinese one country, two systems in Taiwan framework. The CCP hopes that if any of the graduates get influential roles in Taiwan, they can use that influence to advance pro-China policies, he said. Basically, the CCP is trying to use the Taiwanese to annex Taiwan, he said.

