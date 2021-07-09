Prime Minister’s vision got the country out of tough times: Governor





KARACHI:

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail praised the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who managed to pull the country out of an unprecedented period.

The prime minister has taken unpopular but imperative decisions not only to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, but also to mitigate its economic impact, the governor said at a business dialogue dinner hosted by the top PTI leader, Samir Mir Shaikh, in Karachi.

“These decisions may have seemed controversial at the time, but they turned out to be the most remarkable course of action,” he added.

Governor Imran Ismail said that while the global economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, the Pakistani economy has been able to not only maintain itself but also grow.

He also praised Samir Mir Shaikh for being a courageous and intelligent emerging politician and businessman. “Samir Mir Shaikh left a considerable political imprint in a very short time on the PTI,” he said and thanked him for hosting such an august gathering.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Mahmood Moulvi, in his speech, said Pakistan’s economy over the past two years has made leaps and bounds.

“The problems facing the business community are being resolved quickly, corporate tax breaks are being granted at unprecedented speed, and shipping and import issues are dealt with swiftly by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs,” a- he added.

“It is a good time to do business in Pakistan, and the confidence of citizens and foreign investors is high in Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Speaking on the occasion, SM Muneer said government policies have helped the economy and boosted trade. He appreciated the entrepreneurial policies and vision of PTI.

He praised Samir Mir for being an innovative businessman and a courageous politician. “Samir Mir has the potential to achieve whatever he does. “

Participants at the event included a large number of PTI lawmakers, prominent businessmen and consul general from Turkey, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Japan, etc.

