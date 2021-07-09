While reading Pleidoi, Edhy Prabowo apologizes to Jokowi and Prabowo





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Edhy Prabowo apologized to the president Joko Widodo and the Minister of Defense who is also the general chairman of the Gerindra party Prabowo Subianto. The apology was conveyed by Edhy in a defense note (pleidoi) of the KPK building which was connected online during a trial in the Jakarta court for corruption (Tipikor), Friday (07/07/2021). “I apologize specifically to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo and the General Chairman of the Gerindra Party, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, who have placed their trust in me,” Edhy said, quoted in the statement. . Among, Friday. Also read: Edhy Prabowo demanded 5 years in prison, ICW: insult to the sense of justice In this case, Edhy Prabowo must be in prison for 5 years and a fine of 400 million Rp., Subsidiary to 6 months in prison, plus the obligation to pay compensation of 9 687 447 219 Rp and 77 thousand US dollars, subsidiary of 2 years in prison. There is evidence that Edhy received US $ 77,000 and Rp 24,625,587,250, bringing the total to around Rp 25.75 billion from entrepreneurs exporting lobster fry (BBL) related to the issuance of cultivation and export permit. “Without forgetting my apologies to the management, staff and all OHS officers who felt disturbed by this matter,” said Edhy. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail At a young age, Edhy admits that he currently carries a heavy burden. “I’m saying at this point I’m 49, the age at which humans have lost a lot of strength to carry a very heavy burden,” said Edhy. “Plus I still have a pious wife and 3 children who still need a father’s love,” he said. Edhy Prabowo also said the request was based on accusations which were completely false and very weak facts.

