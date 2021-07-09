Pakistan Punjab Provincial Assembly Passes Journalists Bill





Washington, DC, July 9, 2021 – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi are expected to amend the bill that threatens press freedom, the Committee for protection of journalists.

On June 29, the Punjab Provincial Assembly passed the Punjab Provincial Assembly of Privileges (Amendment) Act 2021, a bill that allows the president to form a judicial committee with the ability to penalize journalists for their coverage of the legislative body, according to the news. The bill will be enacted if Sarwar signs it as law, according to these reports.

If enacted, this judicial committee would have the power to conduct summary trials and sentence journalists to up to six months in prison and fine them up to 10,000 rupees (US $ 63) on the basis of a complaint from any member of the assembly, according to these reports.

The decision of the Punjab provincial assemblies to allow summary trials and convictions for journalists is a direct attack on press freedom in Pakistan and a threat to any journalist covering the assembly, said Steven Butler, program coordinator CPJ Asia, Washington, DC Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar must reject the Punjab’s Privileges (Amendment) Act unless all provisions threatening free speech are removed.

CPJ was unable to obtain the text of the bill, which was not posted on the provincial assembly’s website.

The bill empowers the sergeants-at-arms of the assemblies to arrest journalists in the assembly without warrant on the orders of the president, and provides for prison terms of three months for the publication of any false or perverted report of any debate. or proceeding, distorting any speech made by a Member before the Assembly, or making or publishing any malicious, false, scandalous, defamatory or derogatory statement regarding a Member, according to such reports.

Journalists could be sentenced to six months in prison and fined if found guilty of using criminal force to obstruct, assault, threaten or insult any member or officer of the assembly, according to the reports.

Defendants in these cases could appeal their verdicts, but only to the president of the assembly, according to the reports.

In response to journalists’ protests against the bill on July 2, Sarwar announced that he would work with Elahi to revoke all of his press provisions, according to The Nation. On July 5, Elahi announced a number of revisions to the bill, according to news reports.

However, in a joint statement released that day, the Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan and the Lahore-based Joint Action Committee, a coalition of civil society groups, rejected the revisions and demanded that the article 21 of the bill be completely abolished, as it allows the speaker to reintroduce revised and omitted clauses at any time.

CPJ emailed the Sarwar and Elahi offices for comment, but received no response.

In June, CPJ wrote to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urging him to end the government’s efforts to establish the Pakistan Media Development Authority, a regulatory body that would further endanger press freedom.

