Fk Him: Rupert Murdoch reportedly appealed to bury election night dreams in shallow grave





In the early morning hours of November 4, the day after the 2020 election, Donald Trump held a press conference in the East Room of the White House in which he falsely claimed that the fact that he was ahead in the count early in the vote, then later behind, meant the election had been stolen from him. It’s a fraud on the American public, he said. It is a shame for this country. We were preparing to win this election. Frankly, we won this election. Obviously, this was not true at all Trump had won nothing because all the votes had not yet been counted. Yet in some states it had become clear that he was very likely to lose, hence Fox News’ decision to declare Arizona for Joe Biden. At the time, the appeal of the right-wing media, which came before any other big network, shocked the country and, according to a new book, it was Rupert Murdoch who gave it the green light, with things less than charitable. to say about Trump. !

Insider reports that Michael Wolff’s upcoming book Landslide includes a scene in which Lachlan Murdoch, the son of the billionaire nonagenarian, received a call from the Foxs Election Office telling him he was ready to announce that Biden had won the Arizona, which he then took to the top:

The book [notes] that the Murdochs, spearheading a vast right-wing media empire, had every reason to delay appealing to Arizona at the time, given the Fox’s unwavering allegiance to Trump and the fact that no other network hadn’t called yet. Lachlan called his father on the phone to ask if he wanted to make the call early. His father, with a signature growl, nodded, adding, F — him, Wolff wrote. The book [says] that Fox News presenter Bill Hemmer then called Trump’s senior social media strategist Jason Miller to let him know the network was going to call Arizona for Biden. Miller involuntarily rose from his seat. What is that ? he said aloud, looking around and seeing the faces still happy and serene in the card room … wrote Wolff. Hemmer reportedly replied: That’s what they do. That’s what they go with.

Who? Miller asked.

The election office, Hemmer said, adding that the networks’ decision was going to be broadcast imminently. The decision to call Arizona for Biden was a pivotal moment on election night, indicating that the Democrat was on the cusp of winning the traditionally Republican-leaning state and complicating Trump’s ability to declare an early victory in the overall race.

In a statement, a Fox News Media spokesperson told Hive, “This account is completely bogus. Arnon Mishkin, who heads the FOX News decision-making office, called Arizona on election night and the chairman of FOX News Media Jay Wallace was then called into the control room. Regarding Bill Hemmers’ call to Miller, a Fox News spokesperson insisted this never happened and is completely wrong.

Unsurprisingly, Trump was livid about Arizona’s decision and, as my colleague Gabriel Sherman reported at the time, personally called Murdoch to yell about the appeal and demand a retraction. Murdoch refused, and the appeal was upheld. (Jared Kushner also reportedly tried to convince the Fox News founder to withdraw the appeal, a desperate appeal that fell on deaf ears.)

Biden ultimately won Arizona by around 10,000 votes. But if anyone thought Fox’s (and Murdochs’) decision to temporarily refrain from serving as a right-wing propaganda machine suggested that the network had changed its ways, they were deeply wrong. Chris Stirewalt, the political writer at the time, was fired in January. And the network hosts, of course, perpetuated the lie that Trump won the election, while pushing bullshit conspiracy theories about the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

Texas remains determined to turn the state into an uninhabitable hell

Crazy open porter laws? A ban on abortions after six weeks? Anti-trans legislation? The potential denial of the right to vote for millions of people? The Ted Cruz gelatinous tubeworm? The Lone Star State has it all. According to the Washington Post:

Texas Republican lawmakers on Thursday launched their second effort this year to pass new voting restrictions after Democrats blocked them in May with a dramatic walkout at the State Capitol. The legislature met on Thursday for a special session called by Governor Greg Abbott (right) to pass a list of conservative priorities, including a ban on transgender athletes on youth sports teams and enhanced border security. But Abbott has made it clear that election integrity is a top priority, and Republicans have introduced bills in the House and Senate that include many of the same voting provisions they sought to pass earlier in the year.

The new election proposals include a number of restrictions championed by former President Donald Trump. The measures would ban several election programs implemented last year to help people vote during the coronavirus pandemic, including drive-thru voting and round-the-clock and late-night voting. Voting rights advocates have noted that voters of color use these programs disproportionately, meaning they may feel the impact of the restrictions disproportionately.

