Politics
Boris Johnson urged to create ‘PM’s department’ to tighten grip on Whitehall
Boris Johnson urged to strip the treasury of its powers and create a ‘prime minister’s department’ to tighten its grip on Whitehall, according to a commission which also recommends hiring non-politicians as ministers
- The new department would take power and staff from the Treasury and Cabinet Office
- Also suggests that PMs have the power to appoint ministers from outside politics
- The idea is likely to raise concerns about accountability if not MPs or peers
Led by Lord Herbert, the former police minister, it also controversially suggests that prime ministers be able to appoint ministers outside the ranks of MPs and peers, according to the Times.
Boris Johnson has been asked to create a Prime Minister’s Department to centralize control of Downing Street over Whitehall.
The new department would take over the powers and ministers of the Treasury and Cabinet Office under the plans proposed by a multi-party review due to be released next week.
Led by Lord Herbert, the former police minister, it also controversially suggests that prime ministers be able to appoint ministers outside the ranks of MPs and peers, according to the Times.
The idea, which echoes Gordon Brown’s idea of the all-talented (goat) government in the mid-2000s, is likely to raise concerns about liability.
But such powers would give the prime minister the same patronage powers as US presidents. They can appoint ministers who do not sit in the House of Representatives or the Senate.
The new department would take over the powers and ministers of the Treasury and Cabinet Office under the plans proposed by a multi-party review due to be released next week.
According to the plans, the chief secretary to the treasury would be removed from the treasury and become a minister in the new prime minister’s department.
According to the plans, the chief secretary to the treasury would be removed from the treasury and become a minister in the new prime minister’s department.
The role, played by Steve Barclay, is currently Deputy Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
The Times reported that the report will say, “The government cannot be strategic without organizing its center to provide the necessary leadership.
“No serious business would attempt to separate strategy regarding goals and activities from strategic resource planning.
“Decision-making processes and working methods do not sufficiently support the Prime Minister and the Cabinet in decision-making. “
Mr Brown named his “goats” when he became Prime Minister in 2007. They were non-political figures, but they won seats on the Lords to allow for accountability and transparency.
They included host and apprentice businessman Alan Sugar and Lord Ara Darzi, a surgeon who was appointed to lead NHS reform.
Of the four appointments, only one lasted more than two years before resigning. Lord West, the former First Sea Lord, remains in the House of Lords to this day.
Publicity
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9773335/Boris-Johnson-urged-create-Prime-Ministers-department-tighten-grip-Whitehall.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]