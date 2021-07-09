Boris Johnson urged to create ‘PM’s department’ to tighten grip on Whitehall

Led by Lord Herbert, the former police minister, it also controversially suggests that prime ministers be able to appoint ministers outside the ranks of MPs and peers, according to the Times.

Boris Johnson has been asked to create a Prime Minister’s Department to centralize control of Downing Street over Whitehall.

The new department would take over the powers and ministers of the Treasury and Cabinet Office under the plans proposed by a multi-party review due to be released next week.

Led by Lord Herbert, the former police minister, it also controversially suggests that prime ministers be able to appoint ministers outside the ranks of MPs and peers, according to the Times.

The idea, which echoes Gordon Brown’s idea of ​​the all-talented (goat) government in the mid-2000s, is likely to raise concerns about liability.

But such powers would give the prime minister the same patronage powers as US presidents. They can appoint ministers who do not sit in the House of Representatives or the Senate.

The new department would take over the powers and ministers of the Treasury and Cabinet Office under the plans proposed by a multi-party review due to be released next week.

According to the plans, the chief secretary to the treasury would be removed from the treasury and become a minister in the new prime minister’s department.

According to the plans, the chief secretary to the treasury would be removed from the treasury and become a minister in the new prime minister’s department.

The role, played by Steve Barclay, is currently Deputy Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Times reported that the report will say, “The government cannot be strategic without organizing its center to provide the necessary leadership.

“No serious business would attempt to separate strategy regarding goals and activities from strategic resource planning.

“Decision-making processes and working methods do not sufficiently support the Prime Minister and the Cabinet in decision-making. “

Mr Brown named his “goats” when he became Prime Minister in 2007. They were non-political figures, but they won seats on the Lords to allow for accountability and transparency.

They included host and apprentice businessman Alan Sugar and Lord Ara Darzi, a surgeon who was appointed to lead NHS reform.

Of the four appointments, only one lasted more than two years before resigning. Lord West, the former First Sea Lord, remains in the House of Lords to this day.