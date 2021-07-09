Chinese Army Harvests DNA From Millions Of Women Amid Fears Of New Virus Targeted By US | World | New





The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has collected DNA from millions of pregnant women in more than four dozen countries around the world. The APL harvested the DNA via a popular prenatal test sold by the Chinese group BGI. Reuters discovered the operation, which US Representative Darrell Issa called “a great risk to national security.”

Fox Business host Elizabeth MacDonald said: “Reuters says China wants to be on the path to global economic and military domination and dominance in the pharmaceutical sector. “The BGI group says that DNA collection is aimed at improving the quality of the population. “It also puts new context on why China is accused of covering up the origin of the outbreak in Wuhan and how the Wuhan laboratory was collaborating with the Chinese military.” Ms. MacDonald noted that the Chinese had “the world’s largest DNA database.” JUST IN: Joe Biden’s ‘deeply disturbing’ behavior raises concerns ‘worsens’

The Fox Business host went on to stress that US officials fear the DNA data will be used “to genetically improve soldiers or to engineer pathogens that would target Americans.” In March, U.S. government advisers warned that DNA data from China could also target the country’s food supply. Mr Issa replied: “This is the scariest thing possible. Improving the quality of the population would mean eliminating someone who is not of quality. “The Chinese military owns any industry it wishes to own, directly or indirectly.

The BGI prenatal test is one of the most popular in the world. The company worked with the Chinese military to improve the “quality of the people.” The tests – named NIFTY for “Non-Invasive Fetal TrisomY” – capture genetic information about the mother, as well as details such as her country, height and weight. However, BGI refuted the claims in a statement, insisting that it “was never asked to provide – or provided – its NIFTY test data to Chinese authorities for national security or national defense purposes. “. China’s Foreign Ministry said the Reuters investigation reflected “baseless accusations and defamations” of US agencies.

