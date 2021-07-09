How has Gratify benefited from the WFH?





Digital marketing is ubiquitous in today’s business operations and if you don’t use it, you decrease the chances of future growth. Gratify Digital is a Delhi-based NCR-based digital marketing company that helps many businesses and small to medium-sized businesses integrate digital marketing into their current business operations. Gratify Digital has an overwhelming customer retention rate while offering digital marketing services with the goal of maximizing customer satisfaction.

Read also | Multi-Billion Dollar Direct Selling Industry Meets Digital Marketing and Automation in 2021 with Ness Alazne

Since the pandemic broke, the growth of the business has come to a screeching halt, with many physical stores facing imminent closure without respite for the foreseeable future. Many companies have relied on basic documentation and stores to connect with customers, which is not possible in the current hard lockdown situation. Gratify Digital is leveraging digital marketing tactics to help businesses bring their products and services online and minimize the exorbitant cost of their physical locations that have been dormant for some time.

Income and employee retention have been significantly affected as a result of the pandemic. Gratify Digital has come to the rescue of these companies by helping them with their marketing efforts. With minimal requirements of a simple computer and internet connection in some cases, business operations are now on the move again thanks to the digital solutions implemented by them. The owners of Gratify Digital are constantly working on expansion and envision global transcendence within a few years. They have already opened a sister branch of Gratify Digital called “Gigaweb Media” to ensure equal attention to American customers.

Read also | Gyan Prakash Shrivastava as digital marketer and SEO expert himself shares importance of digital marketing

Mr. Shubham Mishra shares the current state of digital marketing services around the world. He says, “Our small and medium businesses now have to grapple with big e-commerce giants and other established brands that may not have a superior product but have adequate marketing behind them. Gratify Digital helps these businesses build a positive reputation on the Internet with a strong presence in search engine rankings. We always advise our clients to consider digital marketing as a way of doing business and a strategy for the future. Ranking above the competition is no gimmick and just ranking above is only half the battle. You should also stay in this position.

We are not interested in selling questionable services that do not generate results and we only focus on implementing ethical SEO strategies and digital marketing campaigns. “- Mr. Imran Khan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://in.news.yahoo.com/gratify-took-advantage-wfh-123832023.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos