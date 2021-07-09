Jen Psaki burns Donald Trump for Twitter / LGBTQ Nation obsession





White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki / Donald Trump Photo: White House / Shutterstock

White House press secretary Jen Psaki draws attention to a shady commentary on Donald Trump’s infamous obsession with social media.

At yesterday’s press conference, Psaki was asked about Trump’s retrial against Facebook, Twitter and other tech giants for banning him from their platforms, arguing that moderate content and block users who break their rules is illegal and disgraceful censorship of the American people.

His lawsuit calls on a judge to overturn Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which does two things: it says social media companies and websites are not responsible for user-generated content, and it protects websites from civil liability with regard to moderation of content. .

The reporter recalled President Joe Biden saying last year that he wanted to overturn Section 230, but he meant companies like Facebook are not responsible for spreading lies they know they are. false, effectively calling for more moderation on social networks.

In January last year, Joe Biden, while running for president, spoke to the New York Times, and he said Section 230 should be revoked, revoked immediately, the reporter asked Psaki. . Does he uphold the comments he made to the New York Times last year?

She said she didn’t ask Biden about this specific part of the law, but said, I’ll say, as far as these lawsuits go, it’s definitely a decision for the platforms to make.

I think it’s safe to say that the president spends a lot less time obsessed with social media than the former president, she said as she finished the briefing and walked away.

Trump has spent a lot of time on social media, especially Twitter. He even went so far as to make political announcements on Twitter, such as when he banned transgender people from openly serving in the military in a series of tweets.

On social media, people understood what she meant.

