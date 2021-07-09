Politics
Turkish journalist in exile assaulted outside his home in Germany
A Turkish journalist in exile whose recent columns focused on the state’s ties to the Mafia in Turkey was beaten outside his home in Berlin on July 7 by three attackers who threatened to stop writing.
The attack alerted the growing number of exiled journalists in Germany, who fear further attacks unless the German police and government take a decisive stand on what they call the Turkish government’s arm. Press associations called on Berlin to thoroughly investigate the attack, including the possible involvement of Turkish state actors.
If there is no decisive action, there could be more attacks ahead to intimidate and silence journalists here, said Erk Acarer, an investigative organized crime reporter, on terrorism and religion, over the phone to Al-Monitor. But I am not in the least afraid. These are the last fights of a weakened government. We will not be silenced, we will win.
Can Dundar, another journalist who fled to Germany in 2016 to escape prosecution in Turkey, said the attack was adirect messagein Germany from [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan: I have a long arm. You can attack a dissident journalist even in Berlin.
Dundar was convicted of espionage for publishing a report on the sending of arms by the Turkish secret service to Syrian Islamist rebel groups while he was editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet, a pro-secular opposition daily , in 2015. He was sentenced in absentia to 27.5 years in prison for disclosing state secrets and aiding a terrorist organization. A Turkish court announced in June that it would seek aInterpol red noticefor Dundar.
On July 8, as Dundar fervently condemned the Acarer attack, an Istanbul courtsuspended sentencethree years and a fine of about $ 50 to a man who attacked Dundar in Turkey in 2016. Dundar narrowly escaped the gunman, who shot another reporter. Clearly, a tweet against the government deserves a harsher sentence than a bullet against a journalist, Dundartweeted.
If you want to know who attacked me, just look at those who have been targeted in my columns in recent weeks, Acarer told Al-Monitor. His recent columns in the left-wing Birgun focus on accusations of corruption, drug trafficking and other shady cases at the heart of the ruling party. He also criticizes the Turkish justice system for its ineffectiveness in prosecuting gangster Sedat Peker’s allegations of state-Mafia ties and a former AKP MP who allegedly received a monthly salary of $ 10,000 from Peker.
While the AKP carefully refrained from naming the AKP politician’s name, Acarer and Birgun openly claimed it was Metin Kulunk, a former AKP MP close to the gang. biker nationalist Osmanen Germania. The group, which targeted prominent Turkish dissidents living in exile, was banned in Germany in 2018 after eight members were triedon charges of attempted murder, blackmail, drug trafficking and sexual slavery. The trial lasted a year and seven of Osmanen Germania’s defendants were convicted of extortion. Some European Union member states are also considering banning ultranationalist Gray Wolves, to which the biker gang is reportedly affiliated.
When Kulunk was asked by Oda TV about the alleged salary of $ 10,000, he simply “thanked the reporter for his interest” but gave no response. He has yet to publicly respond to the latest allegations.
“This attack confirms everything we have said and written about the fascist Islamist regimeAcarer said in a video he posted to Twitter on July 8. He made a veiled reference to Kulunk and members of Osmanen Germania, saying: The answer to the question [of who the aggressor is] sits next to the $ 10,000 question.
Deniz Yuksel, a German journalist arrested and held in solitary confinement for a year between 2017 and 2018 in Turkey, wrote in Die Welt that the attackers could be linked to Osmanen or the Turkish intelligence services or simply be one of the many Erdogan supporters who could strike without permission.
Acarer is the author of several books, including one on the link between the Islamic State and Turkey. He moved to Germany with emergency aid from Reporters Without Borders and faces several charges in Turkey, including covering the funeral of a Turkish intelligence officer killed in Libya and discreetly buried . Acarer also hosts a news program on Turkish TV channel Arti, based in Cologne, founded by opposition journalists in exile in Germany.
Arti TV will meet with government and opposition deputies as well as press groups to demand a decisive stand against such attacks, producer Ayse Yildirim told Al-Monitor.
We are concerned that this is not a one-off attack and that similar attacks against us will continue, she said. We came here to escape the crackdown. We don’t want to feel unsafe or threatened here while we are practicing our profession.
The fact that a Turkish journalist criticizes the government is attacked in berlin is worrying and could intimidate other journalists in exile in the country. Authorities must investigate whether the attack is linked to his work as a journalist, Reporters Without Borders director-general Christian Mihr said in a press release, expressing concern at the repeated threats and attempts to intimidate them. journalists in exile in Germany.
Other press groups, from PEN to the International Press Institute, have also called on the German government to find the author. The attack on Erk Acarer must be investigated immediately and thoroughly, including with regard to the possible involvement of Turkish state actors. Germany must make it clear that it will not tolerate targeted or politically motivated attacks against critical journalists on its soil, and it must ensure that there are serious consequences for those who incite, organize and lead such attacks, whether in Germany or Turkeysaid IPI Turkey program coordinator Renan Akyavas.
