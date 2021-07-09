Donald Trump did not congratulate the Navy SEALs on the assassination of Haiti





Haitian President Jovenel Mose was assassinated at his home on July 7. As the search for suspects continues, an Instagram post claimed former President Donald Trump congratulated the Navy Seals on a “fine, perfect shot.”

An Instagram post from July 7, 2021 included a headline he said was from The New York Times that read, “In a now-deleted Telegram post, former President Donald Trump congratulated the Navy SEALs on a magnificent perfect shot.” The message also affirmed that “President Biden fears that the assassination marks the end of the century-old policy of the Americas of allowing the Haitian people to exercise absolute self-determination.”

We decided to verify this claim.

Mose was killed at his home by several gunmen. Moïse’s wife, Martine, was shot and wounded.

The gunmen identified themselves as agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, before entering the property, Haiti’s Ambassador to the United States, Bocchit Edmond, told Reuters.

In a June 7 State Department briefing, spokesman Ned Price condemned allegations that the assassination was carried out by DEA agents. “This information is absolutely false. The United States condemns this heinous act,” Price said at the briefing. “These false reports are nothing more than that, just false reports.”

Mose was the source of much controversy in Haiti during his presidency. In recent months, protesters have demanded Moïse’s resignation after disputes over the expiration date of his term. Mose insisted his term would end on February 7, 2022, due to delays in his swearing in, while opponents pushed for his ouster.

Mose had ruled by decree since 2020 after the country failed to hold parliamentary elections. In February, US Ambassador to the United Nations Jeffrey DeLaurentis stressed “the need for an early end to the current period of rule by decree.”

International policy notwithstanding, there is no evidence that Trump sent a Telegram message about the events in Haiti. President Trump has never used Telegram to relay messages to the public. We have requested a comment from his office, but have yet to receive a response.

There are fears the assassination could lead to instability in Haiti, but the headline highlighting Bidens’ concern for Haiti’s self-determination was not published by The New York Times.

The Instagram post was apparently tampered with: When contacted for comment, The New York Times said it had neither written nor published any of the headlines in the screenshot.

The suspected gunmen may have identified themselves as DEA agents, but there is no evidence that the Navy SEALs killed Mose.

A Navy spokesperson said, “As far as Navy SEALs are concerned, these claims are false. They are entirely fabricated with no basis in fact.”

In a statement, President Joe Biden condemned the assassination and said, “The United States offers its condolences to the Haitian people, and we stand ready to help as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti.

Our decision

A post on Instagram claimed that former President Trump congratulated the Navy SEALs for their “perfect shot” from the Haitian president.

There is no evidence that Trump said such a thing. There is also no evidence that the Navy SEALs played a role in Moses’ death, and the message making the claim used forged titles.

We assess this claim as false.

