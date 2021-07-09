Pakistani authorities recommend ban on air travel for unvaccinated people





ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s supreme body overseeing the pandemic response on Friday recommended that anyone without a COVID-19 vaccination certificate should not be allowed to travel by air after August 1.

The guidelines from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) would need federal government approval and came as the country’s leaders warned that a fourth wave of the pandemic was starting and dangerous variants of the virus, including the Delta variant, had been detected.

New guidelines to curb the spread of the virus ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha holiday later this month will be announced soon, the NCOC said. Students over 18 would also be required to get vaccinated by August 31, and booking hotels and travel for tourists inside the country would now also require proof of vaccination.

Two weeks ago, I tweeted that our artificial intelligence models showed a possible emergence of the 4th wave, Asad Umar, the minister responsible for overseeing anti-COVID-19 operations, said on Twitter on Friday. Now there are clear first signs of the start of the 4th wave.

The NCOC said Delta, Beta and Alpha variants of the virus had been detected in Pakistan since May.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that further action would be taken in response to the outbreak in the country of the Delta variant first identified in neighboring India.

After a decline, the number of cases is increasing again and we fear that [the] There are also reports of Indian variants in Pakistan, Khan said in a televised address to the nation. Khan has ruled out a strict national lockdown, but asked the public to follow social distancing guidelines, wear masks and get vaccinated.

Pakistan reported 1,737 new cases on Thursday, with 25 new deaths. A total of 969,476 cases and 22,520 deaths have been recorded in the country so far, according to the NCOC.

14.7 million people in the country have been partially vaccinated and 3.5 million fully vaccinated, according to the NCOC.

Umar Farooq reporting; Editing by Alex Richardson

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-pakistan-vaccine/pakistani-authorities-recommend-banning-air-travel-for-unvaccinated-idUSL3N2OL3NF The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos