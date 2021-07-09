PPP’s words are not like PTI’s U-turns and PML-N’s empty claims: Bilawal Bhutto





ISLAMGARH: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed the people of Islamgarh during a series of campaigns relating to the July 25 elections.

The political rally at Azad Jammu and Kashmirs (AJK) in Islamgarh, Mirpur district saw the merger of many political leaders who urged the masses of Kashmir to vote for Chaudhry Abdul Majid and show unity in the elections.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira also addressed the audience, greeting the people and thanking them for spending their time in the scorching summer heat.

He spoke of the opposition defaming Chaudhry Abdul Majid, PPP chairman in the AJK and clarified that the morale of the PPP was high and that they believed in their people to vote for them.

Addressing the public rally during his campaign, Bilawal Bhutto kicked off his speech with the infamous Naara Bhutto and proudly declared the legacy of Chaudhry Abdul Majids’ affiliation to the three-generation party that began working with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and helped Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto after taking party reign after his father’s assassination.

The PPP chairman sponsored Qasim Majid, son of Chaudhry Abdul Majid, to lead the people of Kashmir and play long innings for the people to serve him.

Our mission is to carry on the legacy of former Prime Minister Shaheed BenazirBhutto, he added.

He urged Qasim Majid to serve the people if he chose him as their leader.

We have always served the poor, whether through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) or otherwise, and we have always supported and defended them, and added that the PPP always brings relief to the people.

Reiterating his view on continued inflation, he said that during the tenure of PPPs, salaries rose 120% while military personnel saw a 175% increase to cope with the economic crisis. .

Bilawal Bhutto expressed confidence in the Kashmir jyalas and said they would be safe as long as they cast their vote.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a puppet, he referred to Kulbushan Jadhav who was captured in Pakistan, saying the PM wanted to give him an NRO in the dark of the night.

“Our first step after we come to power will be an increase in wages, the second an increase in pensions and the third will provide jobs for young people,” he said, adding that the PPP is the story of a better provision of public services because it has never remained in the chase of the rule.

He continued, “Have the words of PPP. These are not like the U-turns of PTI and the empty claims of PML-N. We are going to play long innings. We will stay by your side. We will continue to serve you until death.

The July 25 elections will see the next PPP prime minister, Bilawal added.

